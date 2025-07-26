IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 10th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the India Champions (IAC) and Australia Champions (AAC) at Headingley, Leeds. Let’s get into the IAC vs AAC Dream11 prediction.

India Champions lost their first match against South Africa Champions by 88 runs (DLS) and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions defeated West Indies Champions by eight wickets and have one win from two games, while the other ended with no result.

IAC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar.

Australia Champions (Playing XI): Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle.

IAC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Headingley is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. While batters can score runs, bowlers might also get some assistance from the surface.

The temperature is expected to be around 18°C with less chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Ben Dunk (AAC)

Ben Dunk scored 30 runs off just nine balls in the previous WCL 2025 match against West Indies Champions.

He scored 220 runs in 6 matches during WCL 2024.

In the International Masters League earlier this year, he scored 258 runs in five matches.

Stuart Binny (IAC)

Stuart Binny scored 37 runs in the first match of WCL 2025.

Earlier this year, in the International Masters League, he scored 122 runs in 4 innings.

He also took seven wickets in seven innings during that tournament.

Robin Uthappa (IAC)

Although Robin Uthappa had a disappointing outing in the first match of WCL 2025, he was the top run-scorer for India Champions in the first season.

The experienced batter scored 225 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 181.

His performance included two half-centuries, with a highest score of 65.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (AAC)

Chris Lynn scored 81 runs off just 27 balls in the previous match against West Indies Champions in the WCL.

Earlier this month, he played for Hampshire in the T20 Blast and scored 51 off 27 balls.

In T20s, he has an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.18.

He has also scored five centuries and 55 half-centuries in the format.

Yusuf Pathan (IAC)

Yusuf Pathan took two wickets in the first match against South Africa Champions in WCL 2025.

In the previous WCL season, he scored 221 runs in seven innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 157.

He also hit three half-centuries during that season.

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

D’Arcy Short scored 18* off 12 balls and took a wicket in the previous WCL 2025 match against West Indies Champions.

In the T20 Blast 2025, he scored 551 runs in 14 matches.

He can be a valuable pick due to his all-round abilities.

Grand League Team for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Australia Champions have made a strong start to the tournament and could have an edge over India Champions in the upcoming match.

