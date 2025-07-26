News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 10
fantasy-cricket

IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 26, 2025
3 min read
IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 10

The 10th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the India Champions (IAC) and Australia Champions (AAC) at Headingley, Leeds. Let’s get into the IAC vs AAC Dream11 prediction.

India Champions lost their first match against South Africa Champions by 88 runs (DLS) and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions defeated West Indies Champions by eight wickets and have one win from two games, while the other ended with no result.

IAC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar.

Australia Champions (Playing XI): Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle.

IAC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Headingley is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. While batters can score runs, bowlers might also get some assistance from the surface.

The temperature is expected to be around 18°C with less chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Ben Dunk (AAC)

  • Ben Dunk scored 30 runs off just nine balls in the previous WCL 2025 match against West Indies Champions.
  • He scored 220 runs in 6 matches during WCL 2024.
  • In the International Masters League earlier this year, he scored 258 runs in five matches.

Stuart Binny (IAC)

  • Stuart Binny scored 37 runs in the first match of WCL 2025.
  • Earlier this year, in the International Masters League, he scored 122 runs in 4 innings.
  • He also took seven wickets in seven innings during that tournament.

Robin Uthappa (IAC)

  • Although Robin Uthappa had a disappointing outing in the first match of WCL 2025, he was the top run-scorer for India Champions in the first season.
  • The experienced batter scored 225 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 181.
  • His performance included two half-centuries, with a highest score of 65.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (AAC)

  • Chris Lynn scored 81 runs off just 27 balls in the previous match against West Indies Champions in the WCL.
  • Earlier this month, he played for Hampshire in the T20 Blast and scored 51 off 27 balls.
  • In T20s, he has an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.18.
  • He has also scored five centuries and 55 half-centuries in the format.

Yusuf Pathan (IAC)

  • Yusuf Pathan took two wickets in the first match against South Africa Champions in WCL 2025.
  • In the previous WCL season, he scored 221 runs in seven innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 157.
  • He also hit three half-centuries during that season.

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

  • D’Arcy Short scored 18* off 12 balls and took a wicket in the previous WCL 2025 match against West Indies Champions.
  • In the T20 Blast 2025, he scored 551 runs in 14 matches.
  • He can be a valuable pick due to his all-round abilities.

Grand League Team for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Australia Champions have made a strong start to the tournament and could have an edge over India Champions in the upcoming match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Champions
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction
India Champions
WCL 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between New Zealand and South Africa.
8:43 am
Sandip Pawar
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.
1:20 pm
Sandip Pawar
EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.
July 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 24, 2025
Darpan Jain
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
July 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 7

AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and West Indies Champions.
July 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.