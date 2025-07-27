IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match 13 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the India Champions (IAC) and England Champions (EDC) at Headingley, Leeds. Let’s get into the IAC vs EDC Dream11 prediction.

India Champions lost their previous match against England Champions by four wickets. Out of the three matches they have played so far, they have lost two, while one ended with no result.

England Champions lost their previous match against South Africa Champions by 10 wickets. They have played four matches so far, losing three, while one ended with no result.

IAC vs EDC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, and Siddarth Kaul.

England Champions (Playing XI): Phil Mustard (w), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tim Ambrose, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, and Dimitri Mascarenhas.

IAC vs EDC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Headingley pitch is likely to help both batters and bowlers. While runs can be scored, bowlers may also find some support from the surface.

The temperature will be around 17°C with less chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction

Stuart Meaker (EDC)

Stuart Meaker has picked up five wickets in three innings so far in WCL 2025.

Four of those wickets came in a single match against the West Indies Champions this season.

Phil Mustard (EDC)

Phil Mustard scored 39 runs in the previous match.

He has accumulated 101 runs in three matches so far in WCL 2025. He scored 58 runs in the first match against Pakistan Champions.

In WCL 2024, he scored 147 runs in five matches.

Earlier this year, he scored 106 runs in five matches in the International Masters League.

Piyush Chawla (IAC)

Piyush Chawla took three wickets in the previous match of WCL 2025 against Australia Champions.

He had also picked up two wickets in the match before that against South Africa Champions.

Overall, he has taken five wickets in two matches so far this season.

Robin Uthappa (IAC)

Robin Uthappa scored 37 runs in the previous WCL 2025 match against Australia Champions.

He was the top run-scorer for India Champions in the first season.

In that season, he scored 225 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 181.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction

Samit Patel (EDC)

Samit Patel scored 24 runs in the previous match against South Africa Champions.

He has scored 78 runs in three matches of WCL 2025.

In the match before that, he scored 52 runs and picked up one wicket against West Indies Champions.

Yusuf Pathan (IAC)

Yusuf Pathan scored an unbeaten 52 in the previous WCL 2025 match against Australia Champions.

He took two wickets in the first match against South Africa Champions in WCL 2025.

In the previous WCL season, he scored 221 runs in seven innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 157.

Shikhar Dhawan (IAC)

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 91 in the previous match against Australia Champions.

He batted at a strike rate of 151.67 in that innings.

As a top-order batter, Dhawan can be a valuable pick for this match.

Grand League Team for IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs EDC Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are yet to open their account in this tournament. However, India Champions might have an edge over England Champions in their upcoming match.

