IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 6th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the India Champions (IAC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the IAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction.
India’s first match against Pakistan Champions was called off due to political tensions, as the Indian players decided to pull out of the game.
–
21/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
South Africa Champions defeated West Indies Champions in a bowl-out after both innings ended with tied scores.
India Champions (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Siddharth Kaul.
South Africa Champions (Playing XI): AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk(w), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.
Edgbaston in Birmingham is usually good for batting with a flat pitch, but because of rain and recent conditions the scores are low in this tournament.
The temperature is expected to be around 17°C with a low chance of rain.
ALSO READ:
India Champions squad looks stronger on paper and might have a slight edge over South Africa Champions.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.