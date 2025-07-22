News
IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6 WCL 2025
fantasy-cricket

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read
IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6 WCL 2025

The 6th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the India Champions (IAC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the IAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction.

India’s first match against Pakistan Champions was called off due to political tensions, as the Indian players decided to pull out of the game.

South Africa Champions defeated West Indies Champions in a bowl-out after both innings ended with tied scores.

IAC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Champions (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Siddharth Kaul.

South Africa Champions (Playing XI): AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk(w), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

IAC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is usually good for batting with a flat pitch, but because of rain and recent conditions the scores are low in this tournament.

The temperature is expected to be around 17°C with a low chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Yuvraj Singh (IAC)

  • Yuvraj Singh scored 152 runs in seven matches in WCL 2024.
  • He made 179 runs in four innings in the International Masters League earlier this year.
  • He can also contribute with the ball when needed.

JP Duminy (SAC)

  • JP Duminy scored an unbeaten 25 off 12 balls in the first match of WCL 2025.
  • Despite a quiet last season, he remains a valuable all-round pick.
  • He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Robin Uthappa (IAC)

  • Robbie Uthappa was the top run-scorer for India Champions in the first season.
  • He scored 225 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 181.
  • He hit two half-centuries, with a best score of 65.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Yusuf Pathan (IAC)

  • Yusuf Pathan has been a consistent performer in leagues for retired players.
  • In the previous WCL season, he scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 157.
  • He also hit 3 half-centuries during the season.

JJ Smuts (SAC)

  • JJ Smuts can be a valuable pick due to his all-round ability.
  • He took a wicket in the last match.
  • In 220 T20s, he has scored 4893 runs and taken 124 wickets.

Irfan Pathan (IAC)

  • Irfan Pathan scored 154 runs in seven matches in WCL 2024.
  • He made 113 runs in five matches in the International Masters League earlier this year.
  • He also picked up six wickets in that tournament.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025

Small League Team for IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

India Champions squad looks stronger on paper and might have a slight edge over South Africa Champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction
India Champions
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

