IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 15
fantasy-cricket

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between India Champions and West Indies Champions.

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 15

The final group fixture of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will have India Champions (IAC) and West Indies Champions (WIC) facing off at Grace Road in Leicester. It’s a must-win game for both teams to reach the semifinals. 

India Champions are reeling at the bottom of the table with a solitary point from an abandoned game. They have lost three games, most recently going down against Australia by 23 runs. Chasing 224, Stuart Binny (35 off 13) and Yusuf Pathan (52 off 29) fought hard but it wasn’t enough. 

West Indies Champions have lost three games and won once in the tournament. They were hammered in the previous game by Pakistan by 49 runs. Chasing 201, they lost the top three inside the powerplay and could not recover. 

IAC vs WIC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Champions: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Siddharth Kaul. 

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.

IAC vs WIC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Grace Road in Leicester are generally pretty good for batting with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket stands at 165, highlighting decent batting conditions. 

The weather is expected to be cloudy in the evening with a 25% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction  

Harbhajan Singh (IAC)

  • Harbhajan Singh has played two games in the tournament and has picked four wickets. 
  • He claimed 2 for 18 in three overs in the previous game where the rest of the attack was carted around.

Robbie Uthappa (IAC)

  • Robbie Uthappa was the top run-scorer for India Champions in the previous season with 225 runs at a strike rate of 181.
  • He has had two low scores but struck 37 off 21 against Australia. 

Dwayne Bravo (WIC)  

  • Dwayne Bravo has picked three wickets and scored 65 runs in the tournament. 
  • He made an unbeaten 30 and picked up a wicket in the previous outing. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan (IAC)

  • Shikhar Dhawan has made 109 runs in three innings in the tournament, striking at 135. 
  • He was excellent against Australia, smashing an unbeaten 91 off 60 deliveries. 

Yusuf Pathan (IAC)

  • Yusuf Pathan has been pretty good in the tournament, scoring 109 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 195. 
  • He has also taken two wickets with the ball. 
  • In the previous WCL season, he had amassed 221 runs in seven innings at an average 55 and strike rate of 157.

Chadwick Walton (WIC) 

  • Chadwick Walton has been the best batter for West Indies in the tournament with 152 runs at 
  • He has hit 83 off 50 and 42 off 30 in two of the games. 

Grand League Team for IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction 

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Small League Team

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

India Champions haven’t won a game in the tournament but their batters have looked in much better form compared to West Indies. Expect them to come out on top here.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction
IAC vs WIC Predictions
India Champions
WCL 2025
West Indies Champions
World Championship of Legends Cricket
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
