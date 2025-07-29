IAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between India Champions and West Indies Champions.
The final group fixture of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will have India Champions (IAC) and West Indies Champions (WIC) facing off at Grace Road in Leicester. It’s a must-win game for both teams to reach the semifinals.
India Champions are reeling at the bottom of the table with a solitary point from an abandoned game. They have lost three games, most recently going down against Australia by 23 runs. Chasing 224, Stuart Binny (35 off 13) and Yusuf Pathan (52 off 29) fought hard but it wasn’t enough.
West Indies Champions have lost three games and won once in the tournament. They were hammered in the previous game by Pakistan by 49 runs. Chasing 201, they lost the top three inside the powerplay and could not recover.
197/9
41/5
128/10
India Champions: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Siddharth Kaul.
West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.
The pitches at Grace Road in Leicester are generally pretty good for batting with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket stands at 165, highlighting decent batting conditions.
The weather is expected to be cloudy in the evening with a 25% chance of precipitation.
Harbhajan Singh (IAC)
Robbie Uthappa (IAC)
Dwayne Bravo (WIC)
Shikhar Dhawan (IAC)
Yusuf Pathan (IAC)
Chadwick Walton (WIC)
India Champions haven’t won a game in the tournament but their batters have looked in much better form compared to West Indies. Expect them to come out on top here.
