IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 13: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for Match No.13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. India Women (INDW) and Australia Women (AUSW) will take on each other at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India Women lost their previous match against South Africa Women after winning the first two games of the tournament. For the third straight match, the lower order had to save the innings as the middle order failed again. Richa Ghosh scored a superb 94 in Vizag to boost India’s total, but this time, Nadine de Klerk’s fine knock led South Africa to a win.

This loss puts India in a difficult position. They have 4 points from 3 matches, but another loss could push them down the table.

Australia, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the tournament with two wins from two matches. In their last game, they were 76/7, but Beth Mooney’s superb innings took them to 221, and they went on to win easily by 107 runs.

Earlier in September, India and Australia faced each other in a bilateral series, where Australia won 2-1. India will now be aiming to take revenge and get back to winning ways in the tournament.

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND vs AUS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

INDW vs AUSW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is good for batting, though spinners are likely to play a key role as the match progresses. The team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first to take advantage of the early conditions. In the previous match too, South Africa batted second and went on to win.

Top Player Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

Richa Ghosh (INDW)

Richa Ghosh has scored 131 runs in 3 innings.

She scored 94 runs in the previous match against South Africa Women.

Before that, she made 35* against Pakistan Women.

Sneh Rana (INDW)

Sneh Rana has picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches.

She claimed 2 wickets and scored 28* against Sri Lanka.

Against Pakistan, she contributed 20 runs along with 2 wickets.

In the match versus South Africa, she added 33 runs and again struck twice.

Annabel Sutherland (AUSW)

Annabel Sutherland has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches.

She picked up 3 wickets in the first game and 2 in the second.

Earlier, in the bilateral series against India, she scored 99 runs and took 2 wickets in 2 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

Beth Mooney (AUSW)

Beth Mooney has scored 121 runs in 2 matches in the tournament.

She made 109 runs in the previous game.

Earlier, in the bilateral series against India, she scored 233 runs in 3 innings.

Mooney averages 58.16 against India in WODIs.

Ashleigh Gardner (AUSW)

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 116 runs in 2 matches.

She made 115 runs against New Zealand in the first match.

She has taken 22 wickets in 18 WODI matches against India.

Deepti Sharma (INDW)

Deepti Sharma has scored 82 runs in 3 matches of the tournament.

She made 53 runs in the first match against Sri Lanka.

Deepti has also taken 7 wickets in the tournament.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Who will Win Match 13 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australia enters this match with confidence after recently beating India 2-1 in the series and are favourites to win. The Aussies have some world class batters and bowlers in their ranks and will give India a run for their money.

