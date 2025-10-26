IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between India Women and Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women (BAN) will take on India Women (IND) in Match No.28 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the final league fixture to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

India secured their semi final spot with a victory in a must-win match against New Zealand. They will finish fourth on the table, and are set to face Australia in the semifinals. They will be looking to fine-tune the side before the knockout clash.

Bangladesh had multiple matches where they were in a good position but could not hold their nerves under pressure. They have lost five games in the tournament while winning only once.

IND vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is a pretty good venue for batting with pitches generally being flat. There will be something in it for the spinners. In the previous game played here, India hammered 340 runs in 49 overs.

Heavy showers are expected in Navi Mumbai with the radar showing an 85% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Kranti Gaud (IND)

Kranti Gaud has taken eight wickets in the World Cup with best figures of 3 for 20.

The right arm seamer has had a great start to her ODI career, taking 22 scalps from 13 games.

Shorna Akter (BAN)

Shorna Akter was terrific with the ball in the last game, picking up 3 for 27.

She also scored a fifty in an earlier match versus South Africa, and is a good fantasy option due to all-round ability.

Nahida Akter (BAN)

Nahida Akter has taken 12 wickets in the last nine ODIs at a stunning economy of 3.91.

The left-arm spinner has 75 wickets in 57 innings while conceding at just 3.84.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Smriti Mandhana is coming off a sensational century, hitting 109 off 95 versus New Zealand.

She has scored 676 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 67.6 while striking at 112.

Deepti Sharma (IND)

Deepti Sharma has been magnificent in the tournament, picking up 14 wickets and scoring two fifties.

The all-rounder has amassed 514 runs from 20 ODIs this year at an average of 51, and has snared 34 wickets.

Pratika Rawal (IND)

Pratika Rawal is coming off a superb knock against New Zealand, hitting 122 off 134 deliveries.

The opener has piled on over 1,100 runs in ODIs at an average of 50 with two hundreds and seven fifties.

Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

India Women will be favourites to win this game due to the overall superior quality. They boast of an excellent batting line-up with a decent bowling attack. Bangladesh will play out of their skin to beat the hosts.

