IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh Women (BAN) will take on India Women (IND) in Match No.28 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the final league fixture to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
India secured their semi final spot with a victory in a must-win match against New Zealand. They will finish fourth on the table, and are set to face Australia in the semifinals. They will be looking to fine-tune the side before the knockout clash.
Bangladesh had multiple matches where they were in a good position but could not hold their nerves under pressure. They have lost five games in the tournament while winning only once.
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is a pretty good venue for batting with pitches generally being flat. There will be something in it for the spinners. In the previous game played here, India hammered 340 runs in 49 overs.
Heavy showers are expected in Navi Mumbai with the radar showing an 85% chance of precipitation.
Kranti Gaud (IND)
Shorna Akter (BAN)
Nahida Akter (BAN)
Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Deepti Sharma (IND)
Pratika Rawal (IND)
India Women will be favourites to win this game due to the overall superior quality. They boast of an excellent batting line-up with a decent bowling attack. Bangladesh will play out of their skin to beat the hosts.
