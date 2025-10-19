IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 20: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between India Women and England Women.

Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for Match No.20 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. India Women (IND) and England Women (ENG) will square off at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

It’s a crucial contest for the semifinals with both teams competing for the remaining two spots. India have four points from four games, having won two and lost two. The hosts went down against Australia in the previous game by three wickets after posting 330 on the board.

England, on the other hand, have seven points from four games with three wins and one no result. In their previous game, they had a massive escape after they managed 133/9 in 31 overs in a rain-affected game. Pakistan were on their way to victory, but rain only allowed 6.2 overs of play in the second innings.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, and Renuka Singh.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, and Linsey Smith.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Holkar Cricket Stadium are generally pretty flat with lots of runs on offer. In men’s ODIs, the average first innings score stands at 322 from seven games. One Women’s ODI was hosted here, with the team batting first posting 326.

The weather in Indore is expected to be sunny with little to no chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Pratika Rawal (IND)

Pratika Rawal has scored more than 30 runs in each of the four games this competition, including 75 in the previous game.

Rawal has had a great start to her ODI career with 982 runs at an average of 49 with one century and seven half-centuries.

Amy Jones (ENG)

Amy Jones has been in good form, making 341 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 101.

The opening batter hasn’t fired in this tournament, but should enjoy the Indore pitch.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

Sophie Ecclestone has been incredible in the ongoing tournament, picking up nine wickets in three innings.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 14 wickets in the last six ODIs at an incredible economy of 2.87.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (IND)

Deepti Sharma has been superb with her all-round skill set and is a top captaincy choice.

She has scored 464 runs in ODI cricket this year at an average of 51 while picking up 26 wickets at an economy of 4.97.

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Smriti Mandhana is coming off an excellent knock of 80 against Australia in the previous game.

Mandhana has amassed 549 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 112.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit 117 against Sri Lanka and has snared four wickets in the tournament.

She has scored 434 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 54 while striking at 100.

Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India Women have dominated England in recent times, winning four of the last five ODIs. They have a formidable batting unit and have put on some big scores in recent times. Expect that to be the difference at this venue.

