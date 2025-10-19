IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 20: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between India Women and England Women.
Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for Match No.20 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. India Women (IND) and England Women (ENG) will square off at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
It’s a crucial contest for the semifinals with both teams competing for the remaining two spots. India have four points from four games, having won two and lost two. The hosts went down against Australia in the previous game by three wickets after posting 330 on the board.
England, on the other hand, have seven points from four games with three wins and one no result. In their previous game, they had a massive escape after they managed 133/9 in 31 overs in a rain-affected game. Pakistan were on their way to victory, but rain only allowed 6.2 overs of play in the second innings.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, and Renuka Singh.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, and Linsey Smith.
The pitches in Holkar Cricket Stadium are generally pretty flat with lots of runs on offer. In men’s ODIs, the average first innings score stands at 322 from seven games. One Women’s ODI was hosted here, with the team batting first posting 326.
The weather in Indore is expected to be sunny with little to no chance of precipitation.
Pratika Rawal (IND)
Amy Jones (ENG)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
Deepti Sharma (IND)
Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
India Women have dominated England in recent times, winning four of the last five ODIs. They have a formidable batting unit and have put on some big scores in recent times. Expect that to be the difference at this venue.
