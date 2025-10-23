IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 24: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 24 of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand.

India Women (IND) and New Zealand Women (NZ) are set to collide in a must-win contest in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for Match No.24, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Both these teams have four points from five games, and are competing for the final spot in the semifinals. India won their first two games but then suffered three losses on the trot, most recently losing to England by four runs in a close thriller. Chasing 289, Smriti Mandhana (89) and Harmanpreet Kaur (70) put the team in a strong position. Deepti Sharma also scored 50, but the team failed to chase 56 off 54 balls.

New Zealand have won only one game and lost two, while a couple of their games in Colombo were washed out. In the previous game, they had reduced Pakistan to 92/5 in 25 overs, but rain did not allow any further play.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, and Renuka Singh.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, and Bree Illing.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are known to be good for batting. It has not hosted any ODIs in men’s or women’s cricket, but the T20s have seen frequent high scores.

The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy, and there is a 90% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)

Harmanpreet Kaur was terrific in the last game, hitting a run-a-ball 70.

Kaur has 330 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 33 while striking at 101.

Amelia Kerr (NZ)

Amelia Kerr hasn’t been in great batting form but has taken six wickets in the tournament.

Melie averages 41 with the bat in ODI cricket and has 105 wickets at an excellent economy of 4.57.

Shree Charani (IND)

Shree Charani has taken two or more wickets in three of the five games in the tournament.

The left-arm spinner has 17 wickets in the fifty-over format at an economy of 5.47.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (IND)

Deepti Sharma is a top captaincy option due to her all-round ability and form.

She has made 514 runs in ODI cricket this year at an average of 51 while claiming 30 wickets at an economy of 4.97.

She snared 4 for 51 and scored 50 in the previous game versus England.

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Smriti Mandhana smashed 80 against Australia and followed it up with 89 against England.

Mandhana has scored 638 runs in the last 11 ODIs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 112.

Sophie Devine (NZ)

Sophie Devine has struck 112, 85, and 63 in three innings in this tournament and has snared three wickets.

Devine has piled on 300 runs in the last seven innings at an average of 60 while striking at 84.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Despite three defeats in a row, India will have the upper hand in this game. India have a much stronger and deeper batting line-up compared to New Zealand. Expect the hosts to come out on top.

