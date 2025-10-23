IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 24: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 24 of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand.
India Women (IND) and New Zealand Women (NZ) are set to collide in a must-win contest in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for Match No.24, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Both these teams have four points from five games, and are competing for the final spot in the semifinals. India won their first two games but then suffered three losses on the trot, most recently losing to England by four runs in a close thriller. Chasing 289, Smriti Mandhana (89) and Harmanpreet Kaur (70) put the team in a strong position. Deepti Sharma also scored 50, but the team failed to chase 56 off 54 balls.
New Zealand have won only one game and lost two, while a couple of their games in Colombo were washed out. In the previous game, they had reduced Pakistan to 92/5 in 25 overs, but rain did not allow any further play.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, and Renuka Singh.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, and Bree Illing.
The pitches in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are known to be good for batting. It has not hosted any ODIs in men’s or women’s cricket, but the T20s have seen frequent high scores.
The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy, and there is a 90% chance of precipitation in the evening.
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
Amelia Kerr (NZ)
Shree Charani (IND)
Deepti Sharma (IND)
Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Sophie Devine (NZ)
Despite three defeats in a row, India will have the upper hand in this game. India have a much stronger and deeper batting line-up compared to New Zealand. Expect the hosts to come out on top.
