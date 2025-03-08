IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Final Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

India and New Zealand will contest the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Both teams won their previous game in the semifinal.

India defeated Australia in their last encounter at the same venue. Batting first, they restricted Australia to a decent total and chased it down with four wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in a high-scoring clash. They posted a big first-innings total and defended it with a terrific bowling show to storm into the final.

IND vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Lathan (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Dubai will again be slightly on the slower side, with spinners having more assistance. The batting will be easier to bat in the first innings. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first, with a total of around 270 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND):

Rohit Sharma hasn’t fired as expected this Champions Trophy 2025. However, he is a quality player and might step up in the big final.

Rohit Sharma has scored 997 runs at an average of 36.92 and a strike rate of 85.43 in 28 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Varun Chakravarthy (NZ):

Varun Chakravarthy has been sensational with the ball this tournament. He will be mighty effective on Dubai decks.

Varun Chakravarthy has taken seven wickets at an average of 13 in his two innings of the tournament so far. He has a five-wicket haul.

Kane Williamson (IND):

Kane Williamson often scores in big matches. He scored a magnificent ton in the last game.

Kane Williamson has 1,228 runs at an average of 45.48 and a strike rate of 75.56 in 29 ODIs against India. He also has 11 fifties and a century against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND):

Virat Kohli is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will bat in the top order and has been in fine form.

Virat Kohli has 1,656 runs at an average of 57.10 and a strike rate of 95.55 in 32 ODIs against New Zealand. He also has nine fifties and six centuries against them.

Hardik Pandya (IND):

Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya has looked in good touch with the willow this tournament so far. He can make a substantial score.

Mitchell Santner (NZ):

Mitchell Santner has been in supreme form this tournament. He will get ample assistance off the deck.

Mitchell Santner took three wickets in the previous game.

IND vs NZ Player to Avoid

Kyle Jamieson (NZ):

Kyle Jamieson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

India are more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better bowling attack. While New Zealand have a quality squad, they might not adjust as well as India. Expect India to lift the cup.

