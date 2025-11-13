IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Test between India and South Africa.
India and South Africa are set to engage in a Test series as part of the World Test Championship. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first Test to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
India are sitting at third place on the WTC standings after winning four out of seven Tests and losing twice. Most recently, they hosted the West Indies and clinched the series comfortably by 2-nil. Dhruv Jurel is almost certain to play alongside Rishabh Pant.
The defending Test champions South Africa have played only one series in this cycle. On the tour of Pakistan, they lost the first Test but bounced back to draw the series. Captain Temba Bavuma returns to action after missing that action. The Proteas are yet to win a Test series in India since 2010.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.
Going by the reports and pictures, Eden Gardens has dished out a dry pitch for this game with no grass on it. Spinners will get plenty of assistance, while pacers could get some reverse swing with the old ball. Teams will look to bat first.
The weather forecast suggests it should be mostly clear on all five days of this Test, with no threat of rain.
KL Rahul (IND)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)
Temba Bavuma (SA)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
Keshav Maharaj (SA)
India are a dominant side at home despite going through a transition. They have an outstanding bowling attack and a deep batting unit. South Africa have decent resources but will be tested. Expect India to win this game.
