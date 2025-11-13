IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Test between India and South Africa.

India and South Africa are set to engage in a Test series as part of the World Test Championship. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first Test to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India are sitting at third place on the WTC standings after winning four out of seven Tests and losing twice. Most recently, they hosted the West Indies and clinched the series comfortably by 2-nil. Dhruv Jurel is almost certain to play alongside Rishabh Pant.

The defending Test champions South Africa have played only one series in this cycle. On the tour of Pakistan, they lost the first Test but bounced back to draw the series. Captain Temba Bavuma returns to action after missing that action. The Proteas are yet to win a Test series in India since 2010.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Going by the reports and pictures, Eden Gardens has dished out a dry pitch for this game with no grass on it. Spinners will get plenty of assistance, while pacers could get some reverse swing with the old ball. Teams will look to bat first.

The weather forecast suggests it should be mostly clear on all five days of this Test, with no threat of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul has been magnificent in the longer format this year, batting at the top of the order.

He has scored 857 runs in the last 10 Tests at an excellent average of 50.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has done a great job as India opener in the longer format.

The left-hand batter has scored over 2,400 runs in 26 Tests at an average of 51, including seven hundreds.

Temba Bavuma (SA)

Temba Bavuma returned from injury in the second unofficial Test against India A, scoring a fifty.

He has scored 601 runs in the last five Tests at an average of 60.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has been incredible with the bat in the longer format.

He had amassed 980 runs in the last nine games at an average of 65.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja has an incredible record with the ball at home with 246 wickets at an average of 20.91.

With the bat, Jadeja has nearly 4,000 runs in Tests at an average of 39.

His all-round skill set makes him a top captaincy option.

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj bagged nine wickets and scored 30 runs in the second Test against South Africa.

The left-hand spinner has taken 35 scalps from the last seven Tests at a strike rate of 42.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India are a dominant side at home despite going through a transition. They have an outstanding bowling attack and a deep batting unit. South Africa have decent resources but will be tested. Expect India to win this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.