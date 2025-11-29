IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between India and South Africa.

Following an embarrassing defeat in the Test series, India will host South Africa for three ODIs. The first ODI will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.

India will be without their regular skipper, Shubman Gill, in this series after he suffered an injury in the Test series. Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested. They last played ODIs in October in Australia, where they lost by 1-2.

South Africa faced Pakistan in a three-match series earlier this month, albeit without several top players. They lost that series 1-2. The Proteas will miss Kagiso Rabada in this series, but Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram return to ODIs.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, have generally been balanced with help for batters and bowlers. In five men’s ODIs played at the venue, the average first innings score reads 258, with the highest total being 313.

The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy throughout the day, but rain is unlikely to make an impact.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 74 in his previous game versus Australia.

He has a stellar record in ODIs and remains a popular fantasy option.

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj is an excellent spinner across formats.

He has taken 14 wickets in the last seven ODIs at an economy of 5.48.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav has bagged nine wickets in the last seven ODIs at an economy of 4.82.

Overall, he has 182 wickets in the format at an economy of 4.99, including nine hauls of four or more wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has scored 502 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 99.

In his last two innings, he hit 73 and 121 not out in Australia.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock made an emphatic return to the ODI side, hitting two half-centuries and a century in the Pakistan series.

He has a stellar record in the format with over 7,000 runs at an average of nearly 47, including 22 centuries.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen was outstanding in the Test series, where he rediscovered his batting form as well.

He has 45 wickets in ODI cricket from 29 games, and averages 24 with the bat.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

The hosts India suffered a humiliating series defeat in Tests, but their white-ball depth is stronger. India have better resources compared to South Africa for the fifty-over format. Expect India to win this encounter.

