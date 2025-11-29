IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between India and South Africa.
Following an embarrassing defeat in the Test series, India will host South Africa for three ODIs. The first ODI will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.
India will be without their regular skipper, Shubman Gill, in this series after he suffered an injury in the Test series. Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested. They last played ODIs in October in Australia, where they lost by 1-2.
South Africa faced Pakistan in a three-match series earlier this month, albeit without several top players. They lost that series 1-2. The Proteas will miss Kagiso Rabada in this series, but Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram return to ODIs.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.
The pitches in JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, have generally been balanced with help for batters and bowlers. In five men’s ODIs played at the venue, the average first innings score reads 258, with the highest total being 313.
The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy throughout the day, but rain is unlikely to make an impact.
Virat Kohli (IND)
Keshav Maharaj (SA)
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Marco Jansen (SA)
The hosts India suffered a humiliating series defeat in Tests, but their white-ball depth is stronger. India have better resources compared to South Africa for the fifty-over format. Expect India to win this encounter.
