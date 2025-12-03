IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between India and South Africa.
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.
The hosts India clinched the first ODI by 17 runs. Virat Kohli was the star of the show with a magnificent 135 off 120 deliveries. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit fifties as they posted 349 on the board.
Chasing the target, the Proteas lost three wickets for just 11 runs and were in serious trouble. Matthew Breetzke hit 72 off 80 balls while Marco Jansen blasted 70 off 39 to give them a ray of hope. Corbin Bosch fought with 67 in 51 balls but fell short. Kuldeep Yadav took four for 68 while Harshit Rana bagged three scalps.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has hosted only one ODI and a T20I, so there is a lack of data. But the pitch for this game is expected to be flatter with plenty of runs on offer.
The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain over this fixture, and the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Matthew Breetzke (SA)
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Marco Jansen (SA)
South Africa have the batting depth, but India have a slight advantage in the bowling attack. At home, they have the resources to dominate. Expect India to win the second game.
