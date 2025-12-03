IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between India and South Africa.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.

The hosts India clinched the first ODI by 17 runs. Virat Kohli was the star of the show with a magnificent 135 off 120 deliveries. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit fifties as they posted 349 on the board.

Chasing the target, the Proteas lost three wickets for just 11 runs and were in serious trouble. Matthew Breetzke hit 72 off 80 balls while Marco Jansen blasted 70 off 39 to give them a ray of hope. Corbin Bosch fought with 67 in 51 balls but fell short. Kuldeep Yadav took four for 68 while Harshit Rana bagged three scalps.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has hosted only one ODI and a T20I, so there is a lack of data. But the pitch for this game is expected to be flatter with plenty of runs on offer.

The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain over this fixture, and the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, but made two half-centuries and a century versus Pakistan recently.

It is his best format, and he has amassed over 7,000 runs at an average of 47 with 22 centuries.

Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Matthew Breetzke is coming off a 72-run knock in the first game of the series.

He has piled on 614 runs in 10 matches, averaging 68 at a strike rate of 95.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav has taken 13 wickets in the last eight ODIs at an economy of 5.09.

The left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 186 wickets in ODI cricket at an economy of 4.99, including 10 instances of four or more wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has compiled 559 runs in the last 11 ODIs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 98.

The former Indian captain has scored 73, 121*, and 57 in the last three innings.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli is coming off an excellent knock in the first game, hitting 135 off 120 deliveries.

He has scored 479 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of nearly 60 and a strike rate of 90.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen took two wickets in the series opener and hammered a 39-ball 70.

The left-arm pace all-rounder has taken 47 wickets in ODI cricket from 29 games, and averages 24 with the bat.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have the batting depth, but India have a slight advantage in the bowling attack. At home, they have the resources to dominate. Expect India to win the second game.

