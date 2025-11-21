IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Test between India and South Africa.
Following a humiliating defeat in the opening Test, India will host South Africa in the second match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.
India were stunned by the World Test champions at Eden Gardens on a pitch which was a nightmare to bat on. Jasprit Bumrah bagged FIVE for 27 in the first innings as they bowled out South Africa for just 159. In response, they could make only 189, with KL Rahul’s 39 being the top score.
The Proteas skipper, Temba Bavuma, was the only batter to score a fifty in the entire game. His knock of an unbeaten 55 helped them get 153. Simon Harmer then bagged four for 21 to bowl out the hosts for 93. Harmer was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his eight wickets across two innings.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, and Keshav Maharaj.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati might not be as dry as the Eden Gardens pitch. Expect a typical subcontinent surface with runs on offer on the first three days. Spinners will get into the game as the pitch wears down.
EXPLAINED: Why Tea Break Will Be Taken Before Lunch Break in IND vs SA 2nd Test?
The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy on the first two days, but rain should not be an issue.
ALSO READ:
KL Rahul (IND)
Keshav Maharaj (SA)
Temba Bavuma (SA)
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
Simon Harmer (SA)
India may have lost the previous game, but you can expect them to bounce back in home conditions. They have enough quality in their bowling attack and batting unit to level the series. Expect India to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.