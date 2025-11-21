IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Test between India and South Africa.

Following a humiliating defeat in the opening Test, India will host South Africa in the second match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.

India were stunned by the World Test champions at Eden Gardens on a pitch which was a nightmare to bat on. Jasprit Bumrah bagged FIVE for 27 in the first innings as they bowled out South Africa for just 159. In response, they could make only 189, with KL Rahul’s 39 being the top score.

The Proteas skipper, Temba Bavuma, was the only batter to score a fifty in the entire game. His knock of an unbeaten 55 helped them get 153. Simon Harmer then bagged four for 21 to bowl out the hosts for 93. Harmer was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his eight wickets across two innings.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, and Keshav Maharaj.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati might not be as dry as the Eden Gardens pitch. Expect a typical subcontinent surface with runs on offer on the first three days. Spinners will get into the game as the pitch wears down.

EXPLAINED: Why Tea Break Will Be Taken Before Lunch Break in IND vs SA 2nd Test?

The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy on the first two days, but rain should not be an issue.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul has scored 809 runs in the last 10 Tests at an excellent average of 45.

Rahul completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket and has 11 hundreds to his credit.

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj was terrific in the second Test versus Pakistan recently, taking nine wickets.

The left-hand spinner has taken 38 wickets from the last eight Tests at a strike rate of 44.

Temba Bavuma (SA)

Temba Bavuma was the only player from both teams to score a fifty on a tough pitch at Eden Gardens.

He has piled on 664 runs in the last six Tests at an average of 66.4.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

India’s premier pacer took an exceptional five for 27 in the first innings at Eden Gardens.

He has taken 60 wickets from 15 games in home conditions at an average of 16.68.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja remains a top captaincy option due to his track record and skill set.

He has claimed 250 wickets at home at an average of 20.83, including 13 five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja has amassed 4,000 runs in Test cricket at an average of 38.42.

Simon Harmer (SA)

Simon Harmer was incredible in the first Test, picking up 4 for 30 and 4 for 21.

The off-spinner snared 13 scalps from two Tests on the Pakistan tour.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India may have lost the previous game, but you can expect them to bounce back in home conditions. They have enough quality in their bowling attack and batting unit to level the series. Expect India to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.