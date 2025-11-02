IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Final — Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Women's World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa.

It all comes down to India (IND) and South Africa (SA) as they square off for their maiden trophy in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this all-important clash at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

The entire nation had tears of joy on Thursday evening as India defeated the heavy favourites Australia in the semifinal. Harmanpreet Kaur struck 89 off 88 while Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 off 134 to chase down 339 – the highest ever successful chase in women’s ODIs.

The Proteas women hammered England in the semifinal by 125 runs to book their first-ever World Cup final appearance. Laura Wolvaardt played a sensational knock of 169 off 143 to power the team to 319 in 50 overs. Marizanne Kapp then claimed 5 for 20 in her seven overs.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amandeep Kaur, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, and Shree Charani.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Navi Mumbai Weather Conditions

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has served excellent pitches for batting. There could be some grip for spinners in the first innings, but dew can be a factor in the second innings. The team batting first has posted 340 and 338 in two of the last three games at this venue.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Navi Mumbai with a 63% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)

Jemimah Rodrigues is coming off one of the best knocks, hitting 127 not out versus Australia in the semifinal.

She has piled on 747 runs in ODI cricket this year, averaging 53 at a strike rate of 107.

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Laura Wolvaardt is the highest run-getter in the tournament, with 470 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 97.

She was magnificent in the previous game, hitting 169 off 143 balls.

Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Nadine de Klerk has scored 190 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 136.

She has also taken eight wickets at 5.70 economy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (IND)

Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, snaring 17 wickets at an economy of 5.70.

She has also scored two fifties in six innings.

Deepti has made 538 runs from 22 ODIs this year at an average of 50 while snaring 37 wickets.

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Smriti Mandhana fell early in the previous game but has hit a century and two 80s in the last five innings.

She has amassed 631 runs in the last 10 matches at a strike rate of 118 while averaging 70.

Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Marizanne Kapp has struck 204 runs in this World Cup with two half-centuries.

With the ball, she has taken 12 wickets at an incredible economy of 3.83.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India have defeated South Africa in four of the last five games, but when it comes to team form, South Africa have won four out of five games compared to India’s two wins. The Proteas have a slightly better bowling unit, but India boast of a superior batting line-up. Expect India to come out victorious in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

