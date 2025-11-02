IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Final — Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Women's World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa.
It all comes down to India (IND) and South Africa (SA) as they square off for their maiden trophy in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this all-important clash at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
The entire nation had tears of joy on Thursday evening as India defeated the heavy favourites Australia in the semifinal. Harmanpreet Kaur struck 89 off 88 while Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 off 134 to chase down 339 – the highest ever successful chase in women’s ODIs.
The Proteas women hammered England in the semifinal by 125 runs to book their first-ever World Cup final appearance. Laura Wolvaardt played a sensational knock of 169 off 143 to power the team to 319 in 50 overs. Marizanne Kapp then claimed 5 for 20 in her seven overs.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amandeep Kaur, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, and Shree Charani.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has served excellent pitches for batting. There could be some grip for spinners in the first innings, but dew can be a factor in the second innings. The team batting first has posted 340 and 338 in two of the last three games at this venue.
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Navi Mumbai with a 63% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.
Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Nadine de Klerk (SA)
Deepti Sharma (IND)
Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Marizanne Kapp (SA)
India have defeated South Africa in four of the last five games, but when it comes to team form, South Africa have won four out of five games compared to India’s two wins. The Proteas have a slightly better bowling unit, but India boast of a superior batting line-up. Expect India to come out victorious in the Women’s World Cup 2025.
