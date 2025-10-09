IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 10: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for Match No.10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. India Women (INDW) and South Africa Women (SAW) will take on each other at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India Women have started the tournament well, winning their first two games against Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women. Their batting has been a little disappointing, but the bowlers have done very well to help the team win. The Women in Blue will now aim to maintain this form and continue their winning run.

South Africa Women, however, had a rough beginning, losing heavily to England Women by 10 wickets. They bounced back with a comfortable win over New Zealand Women in Indore. Interestingly, India have had the upper hand over South Africa in recent years, winning all of their last five 50-over matches against them.

Teams Match No. Venue Date Time IND vs SA 10 Visakhapatnam 09/10/2025 3:00 PM IST

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

INDW vs SAW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is good for batting, but spinners can make an impact as the game goes on. Team winning the toss might choose to bowl first to make the most of the early conditions.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

Pratika Rawal (INDW)

Pratika Rawal has scored 870 runs in 19 matches with an average of 48.33.

In 2025, she played 16 matches, scoring 736 runs at an average of 49.06.

Her last six scores are: 31, 37, 10, 25, 64, 26.

Harleen Deol (INDW)

In 2025, Harleen Deol has scored 538 runs in 16 matches.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025, she has scored 94 runs in 2 matches so far.

Her last six scores in WODI are: 46, 48, 11, 10, 54, 45.

Marizanne Kapp (SAW)

In 2025, Marizanne Kapp scored 205 runs in 6 matches, including one century.

She has also taken 6 wickets in 6 matches, contributing with the ball.



Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

Deepti Sharma (INDW)

Deepti Sharma has been in excellent form in 2025.

She has scored 459 runs in 16 matches and taken 23 wickets.

She scored two fifties in her last three WODIs.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025, she has scored 78 runs in 2 matches and taken 6 wickets.

Tazmin Brits (SAW)

In 2025, Tazmin Brits has scored 749 runs in 11 matches at an average of 83.22.

She has scored five centuries this year, the most by any player in a calendar year.

Her last five WODI scores are: 101, 5, 171, 101, and 101.

Smriti Mandhana (INDW)

In 2025, Smriti Mandhana has scored 959 runs in 16 matches at an average of 59.93.

She has scored four centuries this year.

Her last seven WODI scores are: 23, 8, 125, 117, 58, 45, and 42.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Who will Win Match 10 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

India have been strong against South Africa in WODIs, winning their last five matches. They will aim to keep their winning streak and are the favourites for this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.