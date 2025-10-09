IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 10: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for Match No.10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. India Women (INDW) and South Africa Women (SAW) will take on each other at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
India Women have started the tournament well, winning their first two games against Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women. Their batting has been a little disappointing, but the bowlers have done very well to help the team win. The Women in Blue will now aim to maintain this form and continue their winning run.
South Africa Women, however, had a rough beginning, losing heavily to England Women by 10 wickets. They bounced back with a comfortable win over New Zealand Women in Indore. Interestingly, India have had the upper hand over South Africa in recent years, winning all of their last five 50-over matches against them.
|Teams
|Match No.
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|IND vs SA
|10
|Visakhapatnam
|09/10/2025
|3:00 PM IST
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is good for batting, but spinners can make an impact as the game goes on. Team winning the toss might choose to bowl first to make the most of the early conditions.
India have been strong against South Africa in WODIs, winning their last five matches. They will aim to keep their winning streak and are the favourites for this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.