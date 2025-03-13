INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semi-Final 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Semi-Final 1 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and Australia Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India Masters defeated West Indies Masters by seven runs in their last league stage match. With this win, they finished second on the points table, securing four wins and one loss from five matches.

Australia Masters won their final league stage match against England Masters by three wickets. With three wins and two losses in five matches, they finished third on the points table.

INM vs AUM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus.

INM vs AUM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Raipur pitch is likely to be good for batting. The ball is expected to come well onto the bat and the batters will find it easy to play their shots. The winning team would probably opt to bat first and look to score a big total.

The temperature is expected to be around 33°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Dan Christian (AUM)

Dan Christian scored 61 runs in the previous match.

He can also contribute with the ball when needed.

Pawan Negi (INM)

Pawan Negi has taken seven wickets in four matches so far.

He picked up two wickets in the previous match.

Ben Laughlin (AUM)

Ben Laughlin has taken seven wickets in four matches.

He has picked up wickets in every game barring the last contest.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUM)

Shane Watson has scored 356 runs in five matches.

He has hit three centuries in this tournament so far.

Yuvraj Singh (INM)

Yuvraj Singh scored 49 runs from just 20 balls in the last match.

He can also make an impact with the ball when needed.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (INM)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has scored 158 runs in four matches so far.

He played well in the previous match, scoring 46 runs.

INM vs AUM Player to Avoid

Ben Cutting (AUM)

Ben Cutting can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Both teams look strong based on their results and squads. Australia Masters beat India Masters in the group stage, but this time India Masters are expected to have the advantage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.