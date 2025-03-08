INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 12 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
India Masters lost their last match to Australia Masters by 95 runs. Out of the four matches they have played, they have won three and lost one.
West Indies Masters lost their last match to Sri Lanka Masters by 21 runs. They have won two matches and lost one out of the three they have played.
India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Vinay Kumar
West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk/c), Chadwick Walton, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn
The pitch here offers a balanced contest for both batters and bowlers, unlike the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium. The toss-winning captain should opt to bowl first to assess conditions and chase comfortably.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
The upcoming match between India Masters and West Indies Masters is expected to be exciting, with both teams being strong. However, India Masters might have a slight advantage.
