INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 12 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

India Masters lost their last match to Australia Masters by 95 runs. Out of the four matches they have played, they have won three and lost one.

West Indies Masters lost their last match to Sri Lanka Masters by 21 runs. They have won two matches and lost one out of the three they have played.

INM vs WIM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Vinay Kumar

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk/c), Chadwick Walton, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn

INM vs WIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch here offers a balanced contest for both batters and bowlers, unlike the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium. The toss-winning captain should opt to bowl first to assess conditions and chase comfortably.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

Dwayne Smith has scored 136 runs in three matches.

He has hit two fifties in these matches.

Irfan Pathan (INM)

Irfan Pathan struggled in the last match.

However, he can still make an impact with his all-round abilities in the upcoming match.

Pawan Negi (INM)

Pawan Negi has taken five wickets in three matches.

He can also contribute valuable runs with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Sachin Tendulkar (INM)

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 114 runs in four matches.

He scored 64 runs in his last match.

Lendl Simmons (WIM)

Lendl Simmons has scored 131 runs in two matches.

He remained unbeaten with 94* in the first match and 37* in the last match.

Ashley Nurse (WIM)

Ashley has taken seven wickets in three matches.

He picked up three wickets in the last match.

INM vs WIM Player to Avoid

Dinesh Ramdin (WIM)

Dinesh Ramdin can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

The upcoming match between India Masters and West Indies Masters is expected to be exciting, with both teams being strong. However, India Masters might have a slight advantage.

