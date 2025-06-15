News
IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 3 min read
IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 6 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Indore Pink Panthers (IPP) take on Chambal Ghariyals (CGS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Indore Pink Panthers began their MP T20 League 2025 campaign with a 6-run win over Jabalpur Royal Lions, while Chambal Ghariyals also started with a victory, defeating Gwalior Cheetahs by 18 runs.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

IPP vs CGS Probable Playing XIs

Indore Pink Panthers (Playing XI): Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol(w), Akhil Nigote, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Pawan Nirwani, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Chambal Ghariyals (Playing XI): Shubham Shyamsunder Sharma(c), Ankush Singh, Apurve Dwivedi(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Aman Bhadoriya, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen.

IPP vs CGS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 40°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Shubham Sharma (CGS)

  • Shubham Sharma scored 61 runs in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.
  • Scored 150 runs in four matches last season.
  • Was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy with 943 runs.
  • Averaged 104.77 in the Ranji season.

Harpreet Bhatia (CGS)

  • Harpreet Bhatia is an experienced batter who played for PBKS in IPL 2024.
  • Scored 68 runs in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

  • Akshat Raghuwanshi scored 76 runs in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.
  • Was the 4th highest run-scorer last season with 182 runs in 4 matches.
  • Registered the 3rd highest individual score of the tournament with a 105 off 43 balls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Aryan Pandey (CGS)

  • Aryan Pandey took four wickets in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.
  • He had seven wickets in five matches last season.
  • Also picked seven wickets in five games during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
  • Has taken 12 wickets in his last seven first-class matches.

Ankush Singh (CGS)

  • Ankush Singh scored 60 runs in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.
  • Scored 120 runs in six matches last season.
  • A top-order batter who can make full use of the powerplay.
  • Can be a valuable pick for this match.

Venkatesh Iyer (IPP)

  • Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets and scored 16 runs in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.
  • Remains a strong captaincy pick for fantasy teams.
  • Scored 227 runs in SMAT 2024 at an average of 56.75 and strike rate of 163.30.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 6 Grand League Team

Small League Team for IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 6 Small League Team

IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Both Indore Pink Panthers and Chambal Ghariyals are coming into this match with a win, so it could be a close contest. However, Indore might have a slight edge going into this clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

