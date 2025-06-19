IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.15 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Indore Pink Panthers (IPP) take on Gwalior Cheetahs (GC). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Indore Pink Panthers lost their last match against Bundelkhand Bulls by seven wickets, despite scoring 244 runs in the first innings. They have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two.

Gwalior Cheetahs won their last match against Bundelkhand Bulls by 46 runs. They have played four matches so far this season, winning two and losing two.

IPP vs GC Probable Playing XIs

Indore Pink Panthers XI: Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol(w), Venkatesh Iyer(c), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Akhil Yadav, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Pawan Nirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya

Gwalior Cheetahs XI: Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani(c), Vikas Sharma(w), Prarabdha Mishra, Rishabh Chauhan, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Ajay Mishra, Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi

IPP vs GC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium starts off flat, favouring batters, but later helps spinners. Teams bowling first have done well this season, so opting to bowl after winning the toss could be a smart choice.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 30°C and a 34% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Parth Chaudhary (GC)

Parth Chaudhary has scored 129 runs in four matches this season.

He made 22 runs in the last match.

His scores in the tournament so far are: 55, 41, 11, and 22.

Arpit Gaud (IPP)

Arpit Gaud scored 107 runs off 53 balls in the last match.

Hit nine fours and eight sixes during that innings.

Has scored a total of 130 runs in three matches this season.

Suraj Yadav (GC)

Suraj Yadav has scored 97 runs in three matches so far this season

Scored 69 runs off 38 balls in the last match

Opens the batting, making him a good choice in the team

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Mangesh Yadav (GC)

Mangesh Yadav has taken 10 wickets in four matches so far this season.

In the last match, he bowled a superb spell of 4 for 30.

In the match before that, he picked up 4 for 23.

Rishabh Chauhan (GC)

Rishabh Chauhan has scored 201 runs in four matches so far.

In the last match, he remained unbeaten on 44 off just 19 balls.

Before that, he played a brilliant knock of 93 off 47 balls.

He had also scored 55 runs in the match before that.

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

Akshat Raghuwanshi has scored 239 runs in three matches this season.

Scored 115 runs off 56 balls in the last match.

Also scored 48 and 76 runs in the other two matches.

Grand League Team for IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Gwalior Cheetahs are expected to have a slight edge over Indore Pink Panthers in this match.

