IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.5 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Indore Pink Panthers (IPP) take on Jabalpur Royal Lions (JRL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

This will be Indore Pink Panthers’ first match of the season, while Jabalpur Royal Lions’ last game against Bhopal Leopards was abandoned due to rain after 16 overs were bowled in the first innings.

Indore Pink Panthers (Squad): Akhil Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Jain, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza, Shubham Rathore, Venkatesh Iyer, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Arpit Gaud, Mehfooz Patel, Rahul Chandrol, Aviral Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Pawam Nirwani, Sidhant Agrawal.

Jabalpur Royal Lions (Probable Playing XI): Abhishek Bhandari(w), Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Sanjog Nijjer, Dharmesh Patel, Saransh Jain(c), Ritesh Shakya, Akarsh Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada.

IPP vs JRL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium helps both batters and bowlers. It starts off flat, making it easy to score runs. Winning the toss and bowling first could be a good idea here.

The temperature is expected to be around 38°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Arpit Goud (IPP)

Arpit Gaud scored 151 runs in five matches last season, with a best of 77.

He also smashed 11 sixes during the tournament.

Saransh Jain (JRL)

Saransh Jain took one wicket in the first match of MP T20 League 2025, which was abandoned due to rain.

Took 21 wickets in seven matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, including two five-wicket hauls.

Could be a decent pick for this match considering his recent form.

Kulwant Khejroliya (IPP)

Kulwant Khejroliya can be a good option for this match.

Has played 26 T20 matches and picked up 27 wickets.

Maintains a decent economy rate of 8.12.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

Akshat Raghuwanshi had an excellent MPT20 2024.

4th highest run scorer with 182 runs in four matches.

Scored the 3rd highest individual score of the tournament with 105 off 43 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer (IPP)

Although Venkatesh Iyer did not have a great IPL 2025 with the bat, he remains a strong captaincy choice for fantasy teams

Scored 227 runs in SMAT 2024 at an average of 56.75 and a strike rate of 163.30

Has scored 3038 runs in 135 T20 matches so far

Finished as the second highest run scorer in the U22 Parmanand Bhai Patel Inter Divisional Trophy 2024 with 382 runs in four innings.

Ritesh Shakya (JRL)

Ritest Shakya took three wickets in the first match of MP T20 League 2025, which was abandoned due to rain.

Finished with figures of three for 31 in that game.

Could be a strong captaincy option for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

The defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions might have a slight edge over Indore Pink Panthers in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.