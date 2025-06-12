IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Ireland and West Indies.
Ireland (IRE) and West Indies (WI) will square off in the first of three T20Is at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The two teams had faced each other in the fifty-over format recently before West Indies toured England.
Ireland last played the shorter format in February, when they toured Zimbabwe. They lost the series by 1-0, with two of those games ending in no results.
West Indies do not have form on their side either as they were hammered by England recently. The men in maroon lost all three T20Is, and conceded 248 in the final game.
The head to head record between Ireland and West Indies is evenly matched, with both teams winning three games each.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey Ben White.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
The pitches at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready generally offer a decent contest between bat and ball. There’s some assistance for pacers. The average first innings score at this ground reads 158 from 10 T20Is.
Rain could play spoilsport in this match as the radar shows around a 75% chance of precipitation.
George Dockrell (IRE)
Johnson Charles (WI)
Lorcan Tucker (IRE)
Shai Hope (WI)
Jason Holder (WI)
Mark Adair (IRE)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
West Indies are coming off a series defeat against England but will head into this game as favourites. They have a significantly more firepower in their batting line-up.
