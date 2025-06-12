IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Ireland and West Indies.

Ireland (IRE) and West Indies (WI) will square off in the first of three T20Is at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The two teams had faced each other in the fifty-over format recently before West Indies toured England.

Ireland last played the shorter format in February, when they toured Zimbabwe. They lost the series by 1-0, with two of those games ending in no results.

West Indies do not have form on their side either as they were hammered by England recently. The men in maroon lost all three T20Is, and conceded 248 in the final game.

The head to head record between Ireland and West Indies is evenly matched, with both teams winning three games each.

IRE vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey Ben White.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready generally offer a decent contest between bat and ball. There’s some assistance for pacers. The average first innings score at this ground reads 158 from 10 T20Is.

Rain could play spoilsport in this match as the radar shows around a 75% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

George Dockrell (IRE)

George Dockrell has scored 157 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 37 while striking at 141.

He had picked five wickets in the ODI series against West Indies.

Johnson Charles (WI)

Johnson Charles recently scored a 47-run knock in the T20I series against England.

He has scored over 1,000 in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an average of 31 with seven half centuries.

Lorcan Tucker (IRE)

Lorcan Tucker has made 147 runs in his last seven T20 innings at an average of 37 while striking at 158.

He bats in the top order and can be a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope is coming off decent form, scoring 49 and 45 in the last two T20Is against England.

He has amassed 1,637 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 35.58, including nine fifties and a hundred.

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder is an improved bowler and has done well in T20 cricket around the globe.

He has taken 33 wickets from 23 games this year at a strike rate of 15.3.

With the bat, he has smashed 277 runs at a strike rate of 183.

Mark Adair (IRE)

Mark Adair can be a good captaincy candidate thanks to his all-round ability.

He has 127 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 7.70 while scoring 774 runs with the bat.

IRE vs WI Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer hasn’t been in great form and his lower batting position doesn’t make him a good fantasy option.

Grand League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are coming off a series defeat against England but will head into this game as favourites. They have a significantly more firepower in their batting line-up.

