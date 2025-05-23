IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between Ireland and West Indies.
West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) are set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at Castle Avenue in Dublin. West Indies suffered a shock defeat in the first game and will be desperate to level the series. Let’s take a look at the IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction.
Ireland registered their biggest win over a full member side, beating the visitors by 124 runs on Wednesday. Andy Balbirnie starred with a superb 112 while Paul Stirling and Harry Tector hit fifties as they posted 303 in 50 overs.
In response, the West Indies had a huge collapse, losing half the side for just 31 runs. Roston Chase hit a fifty along with 30s from Justin Greaves and Matthew Forde, but it wasn’t enough. Barry McCarthy took four for 31 while George Dockrell bagged three scalps.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (cap), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew McBride, Tom Mayes, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (cap & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph.
Castle Avenue in Dublin saw a balanced pitch in the previous game. There was some movement on offer for seamers with the new ball, while batters could score at a good rate. In 29 ODIs hosted here, the average first innings score stands at 207.
The weather is likely to be cloudy with showers expected during match hours, with over a 65% chance of precipitation.
Alzarri Joseph (WI)
Keacy Carty (WI)
Andy Balbirnie (IRE)
Shai Hope (IRE)
Matthew Forde (IRE)
Harry Tector (IRE)
Thomas Mayes (IRE)
Ireland may have shocked the visitors in the series opener, but the West Indies remains a stronger side. The away team has better resources in both batting and bowling attack.
