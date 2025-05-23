IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between Ireland and West Indies.

West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) are set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at Castle Avenue in Dublin. West Indies suffered a shock defeat in the first game and will be desperate to level the series. Let’s take a look at the IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction.

Ireland registered their biggest win over a full member side, beating the visitors by 124 runs on Wednesday. Andy Balbirnie starred with a superb 112 while Paul Stirling and Harry Tector hit fifties as they posted 303 in 50 overs.

In response, the West Indies had a huge collapse, losing half the side for just 31 runs. Roston Chase hit a fifty along with 30s from Justin Greaves and Matthew Forde, but it wasn’t enough. Barry McCarthy took four for 31 while George Dockrell bagged three scalps.

IRE vs WI: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (cap), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew McBride, Tom Mayes, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (cap & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph.

IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Castle Avenue in Dublin saw a balanced pitch in the previous game. There was some movement on offer for seamers with the new ball, while batters could score at a good rate. In 29 ODIs hosted here, the average first innings score stands at 207.

The weather is likely to be cloudy with showers expected during match hours, with over a 65% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Alzarri Joseph (WI)

Alzarri Joseph has 14 wickets to his credit in the last eight ODIs at a strike rate of 27.92.

Overall, he has 125 wickets in 75 innings with five instances of four or more wickets.

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty has been one of the most in-form batters in the WI line-up.

He has collected 428 runs in the last 10 ODIs at a terrific average of 61 and a strike rate of 91.

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Andy Balbirnie was magnificent in the first ODI, hitting 112 runs in 138 deliveries.

He has over 3,200 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 32, including nine centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Balbirnie has been in great form, scoring two hundreds and three fifties in the last five List A matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (IRE)

Shai Hope is a popular captaincy option for this game.

He has over 5,400 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of 49.50, and has increased his scoring rate in recent times.

Hope has hit 17 centuries and 26 half-centuries in the format.

Matthew Forde (IRE)

Matthew Forde picked up three wickets in the previous ODI and scored 38 runs with the bat.

He has taken 16 wickets in nine ODIs and averages 25 with the bat.

Harry Tector (IRE)

Harry Tector is one of the better players on the Ireland side and has been in good form.

He has scored 419 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 82, including a fifty in the previous game.

IRE vs WI Player to Avoid

Thomas Mayes (IRE)

Thomas Mayes made his debut in the previous game, picking up one wicket and scoring eight runs.

Grand League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Ireland may have shocked the visitors in the series opener, but the West Indies remains a stronger side. The away team has better resources in both batting and bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.