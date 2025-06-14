IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Ireland and West Indies.
Ireland (IRE) and West Indies (WI) will meet in the second T20 International at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The first match on Thursday was washed out due to rain.
Ireland haven’t played any T20 cricket since February, when they lost to Zimbabwe by 1-0. Paul Stirling will continue to lead with some new faces in the squad.
West Indies will look to get back to winning ways after taking a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of England. The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shorter format is evenly matched, with both teams winning three games each.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Ben White.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
The Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason offers balanced pitches with some assistance for bowlers. In overcast conditions, seamers should get a good amount of help. The average batting first score at this venue reads 158 from 10 T20Is.
The weather doesn’t look good for this game as well with the radar showing around a 55% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
George Dockrell (IRE)
Rovman Powell (WI)
Akeal Hosein (WI)
Shai Hope (WI)
Jason Holder (WI)
Mark Adair (IRE)
Ben White (IRE)
West Indies may have lost to England recently but will be favourites to win this game. The men in maroon have a stronger batting line-up and should do well.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.