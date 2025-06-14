IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Ireland and West Indies.

Ireland (IRE) and West Indies (WI) will meet in the second T20 International at Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The first match on Thursday was washed out due to rain.

Ireland haven’t played any T20 cricket since February, when they lost to Zimbabwe by 1-0. Paul Stirling will continue to lead with some new faces in the squad.

West Indies will look to get back to winning ways after taking a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of England. The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shorter format is evenly matched, with both teams winning three games each.

IRE vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Ben White.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason offers balanced pitches with some assistance for bowlers. In overcast conditions, seamers should get a good amount of help. The average batting first score at this venue reads 158 from 10 T20Is.

The weather doesn’t look good for this game as well with the radar showing around a 55% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

George Dockrell (IRE)

George Dockrell has 157 runs under his belt in the last 10 matches at an average of 37 and strike rate of 141.

He had a good ODI series against West Indies with the ball recently, picking up five wickets.

Rovman Powell (WI)

Rovman Powell has been one of the most consistent performers for the Windies in the shorter format.

He has made 329 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 41 while striking at 144.

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Akeal Hosein is one of the best finger spinners in the world and offers an all-round skill set.

The left-arm spinner has snared 10 wickets in the last seven games at an economy of 7.04.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope had a decent T20 series against England, where he made 49 and 45 in the last two T20Is.

Hope has compiled over 1,600 runs in all T20s in the past 12 months, averaging 35.58 with one century and nine half centuries.

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder has picked up 33 wickets in the shorter format this year from 23 games, striking every 15.3 deliveries.

He has also been valuable with the bat, smashing 277 runs in this period at a strike rate of 183.

Mark Adair (IRE)

Mark Adair brings a good all-round value with him and is a good captaincy option.

The right-arm seamer has taken 127 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 7.70.

He is a handy batter down the order and has 774 runs in international T20s.

IRE vs WI Player to Avoid

Ben White (IRE)

Ben White has only three wickets in the last five T20 games and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

West Indies may have lost to England recently but will be favourites to win this game. The men in maroon have a stronger batting line-up and should do well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.