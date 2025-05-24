IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

West Indies and Ireland will play the third and final ODI of the series at Castle Avenue in Dublin. The second match was washed out due to rain and could not continue after the first innings.

West Indies batted well in that game and put up a big total of 352 for eight in 50 overs. Keacy Carty scored a fine century, making 102 runs, while Matthew Forde hit a quick 58 from just 19 balls. Forde also matched AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest fifty in ODIs, reaching it in just 16 balls.

However, rain interrupted the match before Ireland could start their innings, and it had to be abandoned. Ireland leads 1-0 in the series and will try to win this final match.

IRE vs WI: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin is expected to offer good help for the fast bowlers, especially with the new ball. There could be some early movement, making it a good surface for seamers to make an impact in the first few overs.

Cloudy conditions are expected during the match, with rain likely to interrupt play as there’s more than a 50% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty has been one of the most in-form batters in the West Indies lineup.

He scored 102 runs in the previous match.

So far, he has played 33 ODIs and averages 44.32.

George Dockrell (IRE)

George Dockrell took one wicket in the last match.

Before that, he took three wickets in the previous game.

Has scored 1,436 runs with the bat.

Alzarri Joseph (WI)

Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the first match.

Although playing a different format, he took 12 wickets in eight matches during PSL 2025.

In ODIs, he has taken 125 wickets in 77 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope scored 49 runs in the last match.

He has scored 5,494 runs in ODIs so far.

Has made 17 centuries in his career.

He is a good pick for captain in fantasy cricket teams.

Matthew Forde (WI)

Matthew Forde has scored 96 runs in two innings.

He scored 58 runs in just 18 balls in the last match.

He also took three wickets in the first match of the series.

Forde could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Andrew Balbirnie (IRE)

Andy Balbirnie played a brilliant knock of 112 runs from 138 balls in the first ODI.

He has scored 3,261 runs in 116 ODI matches so far.

Before this series, in his last three List A innings, he had two fifties and a century.

IRE vs WI Player to Avoid

Amir Jangoo (WI)

Amir Jangoo can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

This looks set to be a close contest, but West Indies are expected to edge it and level the three-match series 1-1.

