IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Match Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

West Indies and Ireland will play the third and final ODI of the series at Castle Avenue in Dublin. The second match was washed out due to rain and could not continue after the first innings.
West Indies batted well in that game and put up a big total of 352 for eight in 50 overs. Keacy Carty scored a fine century, making 102 runs, while Matthew Forde hit a quick 58 from just 19 balls. Forde also matched AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest fifty in ODIs, reaching it in just 16 balls.
However, rain interrupted the match before Ireland could start their innings, and it had to be abandoned. Ireland leads 1-0 in the series and will try to win this final match.
IRE vs WI: Probable Playing XIs
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin is expected to offer good help for the fast bowlers, especially with the new ball. There could be some early movement, making it a good surface for seamers to make an impact in the first few overs.
Cloudy conditions are expected during the match, with rain likely to interrupt play as there’s more than a 50% chance of precipitation.