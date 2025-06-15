IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Ireland will face the West Indies in the third match of the three-match T20I series. The first two games were washed out due to rain.
This series would have been a preparation for the next T20 World Cup, but rain has not allowed any action. Both teams hope to get some game time after spending time on the fence, seeing the rain fall on previous match days.
IRE vs WI Probable Playing XIs
Ireland:Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Ben White
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitch will be balanced, with something for everyone. Pacers will definitely get some help, especially with the new ball. However, once the movement goes, batting should become easier.
A temperature of around 16°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.