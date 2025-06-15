IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Ireland will face the West Indies in the third match of the three-match T20I series. The first two games were washed out due to rain.

This series would have been a preparation for the next T20 World Cup, but rain has not allowed any action. Both teams hope to get some game time after spending time on the fence, seeing the rain fall on previous match days.

IRE vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Ben White

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c/wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

IRE vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch will be balanced, with something for everyone. Pacers will definitely get some help, especially with the new ball. However, once the movement goes, batting should become easier.

A temperature of around 16°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Paul Striling (IRE):

Paul Stirling has 285 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 156.59 at the Bready Cricket Club. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Paul Stirling has 210 runs at an average of 30 and a 145.83 strike rate in eight innings against the West Indies. He also has two fifties against them.

Paul Striling will open the innings. If he can survive the new-ball movement, Stirling will get value for his shots and can make a substantial score.

Mark Adair (IRE):

Mark Adair has 14 wickets at an average of 9.21 and a 7.57 strike rate in five innings in Bready. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Mark Adair will bowl with the new ball and get some movement. He can dismiss a few batters.

Sherfane Rutherford (WI):

Sherfane Rutherford will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes, and Rutherford can make a substantial score.

Sherfane Rutherford didn’t have a great England T20I series, but is a quality player. He can thrive against a relatively weak bowling attack.

Sherfane Rutherford’s last five scores: 1, 6, 2, 24, & 0.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 IRE vs WI Prediction

Harry Tector (IRE):

Harry Tector is among the better batters in Ireland’s side. He can handle the new-ball movement and make a substantial score.

Harry Tector’s recent form has been decent. He has scored runs on most opportunities and can score big again.

Harry Tector’s previous five scores: 28, 5, 16, 5, & 4.

Shai Hope (WI):

Shai Hope is West Indies’ best bet against new-ball movement. He has a good technique and can navigate through early troubles.

Shai Hope was in fine form against England. He scored runs consistently and showed good temperament.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 45, 49, 3, 23, & 9.

Romario Shepherd (WI):

Romario Shepherd can contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in fine form and can fetch ample points.

Romario Shepherd has two wickets in two innings against Ireland.

Romario Shepherd can score quick runs in a few deliveries. Since the movement will be gone when he comes, Shepherd can make a substantial score.

Romario Shepherd’s previous five scores: 0, 19, 16, 17, & 0. Romario Shepherd’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/42, 2/33, 1/30, & 1/5.

IRE vs WI Player to Avoid

Lorcan Tucker (IRE):

Lorcan Tucker will open the innings. There will be ample movement with the new ball, and Tucker can succumb to West Indies’ quicks.

Grand League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Ireland will have a home advantage, but the West Indies have a stronger squad. They have most bases covered and should win.

