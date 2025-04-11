ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 of the PSL 2025 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is set to get underway with a clash between the defending champions Islamabad United (ISL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH). The action will unfold at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shadab Khan led Islamabad United to their third title last year, beating Multan Sultans in what was a nail-biting finale. They have added new stars to their squad for this season, including Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, and Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi had a horrendous season last year. They could manage only one win and lost eight, finishing at the bottom of the table. Lahore have signed Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, and Rishad Hossain for this season.

ISL vs LAH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar

ISL vs LAH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for its flat pitches with not much help for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the PSL 2024 was 184, and 209 a season before. Islamabad United chased down 229 in the last match played here.

The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature likely to be around 20 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Colin Munro (ISL)

Colin Munro has excellent numbers in the PSL, having amassed over 1,400 runs at an average 33 and strike rate of 150.

Munro has smashed 12 half centuries in the league.

Shaheen Afridi (LAH)

Shaheen Afridi took 14 wickets in the previous PSL edition from nine games.

He also scored 107 runs with one fifty, and his all-round ability makes him a must pick.

Daryl Mitchell (LAH)

Daryl Mitchell was the Platinum pick by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 draft.

He has over 4,900 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 31 and strike rate of 136.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Shadab Khan (ISL)

Shadab Khan bats higher up for Islamabad United and has a good record, scoring 305 runs last season at an average of 30 and strike rate of 140.

The leg-spin all-rounder had also snared 14 scalps in that season, at a strike rate of 18.

Salman Agha (ISL)

Salman Agha has been in good form, smashing two fifties and a 46 on the recent tour of New Zealand.

Last season, he made 310 runs in the tournament at 31 average and 140 strike rate.

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

Fakhar Zaman had a poor season last year but remains a good captaincy option.

The left-hand batter has over 2,500 runs in the PSL at a strike rate of 140 while averaging 30.

ISL vs LAH Player to Avoid

Azam Khan (ISL)

Azam Khan bats in the lower middle order and his recent form has not been great. Leaving him out would be a better option.

Grand League Team for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction:

There’s nothing to separate the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head record. But Islamabad United will hold an edge in this game thanks to their batting firepower. Lahore Qalandars do have some quality names in the bowling unit but their form is a concern.

