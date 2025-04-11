ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 of the PSL 2025 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is set to get underway with a clash between the defending champions Islamabad United (ISL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH). The action will unfold at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Shadab Khan led Islamabad United to their third title last year, beating Multan Sultans in what was a nail-biting finale. They have added new stars to their squad for this season, including Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, and Riley Meredith.
Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi had a horrendous season last year. They could manage only one win and lost eight, finishing at the bottom of the table. Lahore have signed Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, and Rishad Hossain for this season.
Islamabad United: Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for its flat pitches with not much help for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the PSL 2024 was 184, and 209 a season before. Islamabad United chased down 229 in the last match played here.
The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature likely to be around 20 degree Celsius.
READ MORE:
Colin Munro (ISL)
Shaheen Afridi (LAH)
Daryl Mitchell (LAH)
Shadab Khan (ISL)
Salman Agha (ISL)
Fakhar Zaman (LAH)
Azam Khan (ISL)
There’s nothing to separate the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head record. But Islamabad United will hold an edge in this game thanks to their batting firepower. Lahore Qalandars do have some quality names in the bowling unit but their form is a concern.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.