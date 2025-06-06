ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 2 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Chepauk Super Gillies.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will be up against each other in the second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The match will take place at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Check out the ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction.

Tiruppur had finished second on the table last year but lost to Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 1 and to the eventual champions Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier 2. They have some top players in their line-up, such as T Natarjan, R Sai Kishore, Tushar Raheja, and Mohamed Ali.

Chepauk came third in the league stage in the previous edition but crashed out after losing to the Dragons in the Eliminator. They boast of talents like Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Swapnil Singh, Vijay Shankar, and Abhishek Tanwar.

ITT vs CSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, CV Achyuth, K Rajkumar, S. Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, R. Sai Kishore, T Natarajan.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, S Dinesh Raj, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Tanwar, Mokit Hariharan, R Kirubakar, Swapnil Singh, M. Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj, Aushik Srinivas.

ITT vs CSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at SNR College Cricket Ground aren’t known for batting, with both pacers and spinners finding good assistance here. In the last 10 matches hosted at this venue, the average first innings score stands at only 140.

The weather in Coimbatore is likely to be mainly clear with little to no chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who played for Chepauk last season, will turn for Tiruppur this time.

He had scored 222 runs in the previous edition, averaging 55 at a strike rate of 134, including two fifties.

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore is one of the best white-ball spinners in the circuit, and is a must pick.

The left-arm spinner had a superb IPL 2025 campaign recently, picking up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4.

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

Abhishek Tanwar offers great all-round value and will be a good fantasy option.

He had picked up 10 wickets in the previous edition at an economy of 8.50, and smashed 96 runs at a strike rate of 223.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Narayan Jagadeesan (CSG)

Narayan Jagadeesan had a solid TNPL season last year, scoring 245 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 138.

He hit two half-centuries in eight innings in that tournament.

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

Baba Aparajith also had a decent season last year, where he made 234 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 134.

He’s likely to bat in the top order, making him a top captaincy option.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans opener had an outstanding TNPL campaign last year, ending up as the second-highest run-getter.

He made 324 runs in the tournament at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 150, including three half-centuries.

ITT vs CSG Player to Avoid

M Silambarasan (CSG)

M Silambarasan only picked three wickets in five games last season and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since.

ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies seem to have a stronger side on paper. Both teams have good bowling options, but Chepauk boasts of a much better batting line-up.

