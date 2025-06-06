ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 2 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Chepauk Super Gillies.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will be up against each other in the second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The match will take place at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Check out the ITT vs CSG Dream11 Prediction.
Tiruppur had finished second on the table last year but lost to Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 1 and to the eventual champions Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier 2. They have some top players in their line-up, such as T Natarjan, R Sai Kishore, Tushar Raheja, and Mohamed Ali.
Chepauk came third in the league stage in the previous edition but crashed out after losing to the Dragons in the Eliminator. They boast of talents like Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Swapnil Singh, Vijay Shankar, and Abhishek Tanwar.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, CV Achyuth, K Rajkumar, S. Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, R. Sai Kishore, T Natarajan.
Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, S Dinesh Raj, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Tanwar, Mokit Hariharan, R Kirubakar, Swapnil Singh, M. Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj, Aushik Srinivas.
The pitches at SNR College Cricket Ground aren’t known for batting, with both pacers and spinners finding good assistance here. In the last 10 matches hosted at this venue, the average first innings score stands at only 140.
The weather in Coimbatore is likely to be mainly clear with little to no chance of precipitation.
ALSO READ:
Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
Narayan Jagadeesan (CSG)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
M Silambarasan (CSG)
Chepauk Super Gillies seem to have a stronger side on paper. Both teams have good bowling options, but Chepauk boasts of a much better batting line-up.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.