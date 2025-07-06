News
ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Final
fantasy-cricket

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Final Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Final between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Final

Following four weeks of intense action in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, it all comes down to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Dindigul Dragons (DD). The two teams will battle it out for the trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul. 

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished second in the league stage before beating Chepauk Super Gillies in Qualifier 1 by 76 runs to reach the final. Amit Sathvik (57 off 40) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (57 off 26) powered them to 202. M Mathivannan and Esakkimuthu A then bagged three wickets each. 

Dindigul Dragons defeated Trichy Grand Cholas in Eliminator before overcoming the Super Gillies in Qualifier 2 by four wickets. Chasing 179, Baba Indrajith made 42 off 31 while Vimal Khumar hammered an unbeaten 65 off 30 deliveries.   

ITT vs DD Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik,  R. Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar, Ravichandran Sasidharan.

ITT vs DD: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dindigul have been superb for T20 cricket with decent assistance for batters and bowlers. In the ongoing tournament, batters have had more success with the average first innings score reading 174.

The weather could be partly cloudy with around a 13% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction 

Amit Sathvik (ITT)

  • Amit Sathvik has made 275 runs in the tournament at an average of 46 and strike rate of 130.
  • He has scored 68*, 66*, 41, and 57 in the last four innings. 

Shivam Singh (DD)

  • Shivam Singh has 327 runs to his credit in this season at a strike rate of 141 while averaging 47. 
  • Shivam Singh has smashed two half-centuries, with the best score of 86* off 41. 

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

  • Varun Chakravarthy had a tough game in Qualifier 2 but remains a top fantasy pick. 
  • He has snared 10 wickets in the competition at an economy of 7.11. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Ashwin (DD)

  • R Ashwin has been a delight for fantasy players in this tournament, making an impact with both and ball. 
  • Playing as an opener, he has scored 296 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 157.  
  • The off-spinner has also picked 13 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 7.17. 

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

  • R Sai Kishore’s fantasy value increased significantly since he started batting up the order. 
  • He has smashed 55 off 34 and 33 off 22 from number three in the last two outings.
  • The left-arm spinner has taken 12 wickets in eight innings at an exceptional economy of 5.50.

Tushar Raheja (ITT) 

  • Tushar Raheja is the second highest run-getter in the TNPL 2025, piling on 411 runs at an average of 59 while striking at 189. 
  • Raheja has registered four half-centuries in the competition. 

ITT vs DD Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

  • Maan Bafna has batted in the middle order in six innings and has managed to score only 61 runs. He should be avoided.

Grand League Team for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Final Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction 

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Final Playing XI Small League Team

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are on a five-match winning streak. They seem to have more batters in good form compared to Dindigul Dragons. Tamizhans also hold an edge in the bowling attack. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dindigul Dragons
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction
ITT vs DD Predictions
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

