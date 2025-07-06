ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Final Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Final between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons.
Following four weeks of intense action in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, it all comes down to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Dindigul Dragons (DD). The two teams will battle it out for the trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans finished second in the league stage before beating Chepauk Super Gillies in Qualifier 1 by 76 runs to reach the final. Amit Sathvik (57 off 40) and Uthirasamy Sasidev (57 off 26) powered them to 202. M Mathivannan and Esakkimuthu A then bagged three wickets each.
Dindigul Dragons defeated Trichy Grand Cholas in Eliminator before overcoming the Super Gillies in Qualifier 2 by four wickets. Chasing 179, Baba Indrajith made 42 off 31 while Vimal Khumar hammered an unbeaten 65 off 30 deliveries.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, R. Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Venkatesh Bhuvaneshwar, Ravichandran Sasidharan.
The pitches in Dindigul have been superb for T20 cricket with decent assistance for batters and bowlers. In the ongoing tournament, batters have had more success with the average first innings score reading 174.
The weather could be partly cloudy with around a 13% chance of precipitation.
Amit Sathvik (ITT)
Shivam Singh (DD)
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
Ravi Ashwin (DD)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
Maan Bafna (DD)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are on a five-match winning streak. They seem to have more batters in good form compared to Dindigul Dragons. Tamizhans also hold an edge in the bowling attack.
