ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 5 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) take on Dindigul Dragons (DD). The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are coming into this match after losing their first game against Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets and will be eager to secure their first win.

On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons won their opening match against Lyca Kovai Kings by seven wickets and, as defending champions, will aim to maintain their winning momentum.

ITT vs DD Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans XI: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja(w), Uthirasamy Sasidev, K Rajkumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Mohamed Ali, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Prabanjan S, M Mathivannan, R Silambarasan, T Natarajan

Dindigul Dragons XI: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith(w), Maan Bafna, Aakaash Sharma, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

ITT vs DD: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at SNR College Cricket Ground is expected to help both batters and bowlers. Since the conditions should be balanced, the team that wins the toss may choose to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 27°C with 7% rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Sai Kishore (ITT)

Sai Kishore took a wicket in the first match of TNPL 2025.

Last season, he took five wickets in seven matches.

He has been in good form, picking up 19 wickets in the recently concluded IPL 2025.

Sandeep Warrier (DD)

Sandeep Warrier picked up two wickets in the first match of TNPL 2025.

He took 12 wickets in 10 matches last season.

His economy rate was an impressive 6.89.

He can be a reliable bowling option for the team.

Pradosh Paul (ITT)

Pradosh Paul scored 38 runs in the first match of TNPL 2025.

Last season, he scored 222 runs in six innings with an average of 55.50.

He made two half-centuries during the last season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 15 runs and picked up two wickets in the opening match of TNPL 2025.

In the previous TNPL season, he scored 252 runs and took 10 wickets.

He also took seven wickets in the recently concluded IPL 2025.

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh began TNPL 2025 with a superb unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.

He was the top run-scorer in the league last season, scoring 364 runs in nine innings.

He averaged 45.50 and had a strike rate of 134.81.

His 2024 season included one century and three half-centuries.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja scored 79 runs off 43 balls in the first match of TNPL 2025.

Last season, he scored 324 runs in nine innings.

He was the second highest run-scorer in the league last season.

ALSO READ:

ITT vs DD Player to Avoid

Prabanjan S (ITT)

Prabanjan S can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have a stronger squad compared to iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and are expected to win the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.