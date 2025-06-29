ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 27 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will be up against each other in match no. 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The contest will take place at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.
Tamizhans have secured a spot in the playoffs after winning four out of six matches in the tournament. They are coming off a seven-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings in the previous game. Esakkimuthu A picked 3 for 30 with the ball before Amit Sathvik hit an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls.
Nellai Royal Kings have won only two games and lost four in the league stage. They have lost three on the trot, most recently losing to Dindigul Dragons by four wickets. Sonu Yadav and NS Harish took them from 99/6 to 179/6 in 20 overs but their efforts went in vain.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.
NPR College Ground in Dindigul has been a decent venue for batting over the years with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue reads 158 in the shorter format.
The weather in Dindigul is expected to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
VP Amit Sathvik (ITT)
Arun Karthik (NRK)
Esakkimuthu A (ITT)
Sonu Yadav (NRK)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
S Mohamed Ali (ITT)
Tiruppur Tamizhans are in much better form in the ongoing competition as opposed to their opponents for this game. They have multiple players in form in both batting and bowling departments.
