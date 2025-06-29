ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 27 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will be up against each other in match no. 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The contest will take place at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Tamizhans have secured a spot in the playoffs after winning four out of six matches in the tournament. They are coming off a seven-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings in the previous game. Esakkimuthu A picked 3 for 30 with the ball before Amit Sathvik hit an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls.

Nellai Royal Kings have won only two games and lost four in the league stage. They have lost three on the trot, most recently losing to Dindigul Dragons by four wickets. Sonu Yadav and NS Harish took them from 99/6 to 179/6 in 20 overs but their efforts went in vain.

ITT vs NRK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.

ITT vs NRK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

NPR College Ground in Dindigul has been a decent venue for batting over the years with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue reads 158 in the shorter format.

The weather in Dindigul is expected to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

VP Amit Sathvik (ITT)

Amit Sathvik has piled on 177 runs in the TNPL 2025 at an average of 44 while striking at 127.

He has crossed the fifty-run mark twice, including 66 not-out in the previous game.

Arun Karthik (NRK)

KB Arun Karthik has made 168 runs in the tournament from five innings at a strike rate of 134.

He has struck two fifties in the season.

Esakkimuthu A (ITT)

Esakkimuthu A has bagged eight wickets in five games at an economy of 7.89.

The medium pacer has claimed 4 for 26 and 3 for 30 in two of the games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

Sonu Yadav has been terrific for Nellai Royal Kings with his all-round skill set.

He has snared 13 in six games at an economy of 7.93 with best figures of 3 for 22.

Sonu has also hit 119 runs at a strike rate of 137, including 39 not-out off 24 in the previous outing.

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at a magnificent economy of 5.79.

The left-arm spinner had a decent IPL 2025 campaign earlier, claiming 19 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja is the leading run-getter in the tournament, amassing 351 runs from six innings at an average of 72 while striking at 202.

He has registered four half centuries in this season, including 80 off 36 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

ITT vs NRK Player to Avoid

S Mohamed Ali (ITT)

S Mohamed Ali has scored 55 runs in four innings this season. He bats down the order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Tiruppur Tamizhans are in much better form in the ongoing competition as opposed to their opponents for this game. They have multiple players in form in both batting and bowling departments.

