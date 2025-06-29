News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025
fantasy-cricket

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 29, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 27 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings.

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will be up against each other in match no. 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The contest will take place at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Tamizhans have secured a spot in the playoffs after winning four out of six matches in the tournament. They are coming off a seven-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings in the previous game. Esakkimuthu A picked 3 for 30 with the ball before Amit Sathvik hit an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Nellai Royal Kings have won only two games and lost four in the league stage. They have lost three on the trot, most recently losing to Dindigul Dragons by four wickets. Sonu Yadav and NS Harish took them from 99/6 to 179/6 in 20 overs but their efforts went in vain. 

ITT vs NRK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mahipar Stars MPS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Dragons Women DGW-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

162/7

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

202/4

Seattle Orcas SOR

191/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Yuksom Capitals YUC

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

72/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Black Eagle SAP BES

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

ITT vs NRK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

NPR College Ground in Dindigul has been a decent venue for batting over the years with some assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue reads 158 in the shorter format. 

The weather in Dindigul is expected to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction 

VP Amit Sathvik (ITT)

  • Amit Sathvik has piled on 177 runs in the TNPL 2025 at an average of 44 while striking at 127. 
  • He has crossed the fifty-run mark twice, including 66 not-out in the previous game. 

Arun Karthik (NRK) 

  • KB Arun Karthik has made 168 runs in the tournament from five innings at a strike rate of 134. 
  • He has struck two fifties in the season. 

Esakkimuthu A (ITT)

  • Esakkimuthu A has bagged eight wickets in five games at an economy of 7.89. 
  • The medium pacer has claimed 4 for 26 and 3 for 30 in two of the games. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

  • Sonu Yadav has been terrific for Nellai Royal Kings with his all-round skill set. 
  • He has snared 13 in six games at an economy of 7.93 with best figures of 3 for 22. 
  • Sonu has also hit 119 runs at a strike rate of 137, including 39 not-out off 24 in the previous outing. 

R Sai Kishore (ITT) 

  • R Sai Kishore has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at a magnificent economy of 5.79.
  • The left-arm spinner had a decent IPL 2025 campaign earlier, claiming 19 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4.  

Tushar Raheja (ITT) 

  • Tushar Raheja is the leading run-getter in the tournament, amassing 351 runs from six innings at an average of 72 while striking at 202.
  • He has registered four half centuries in this season, including 80 off 36 against Trichy Grand Cholas. 

ITT vs NRK Player to Avoid

S Mohamed Ali (ITT)

  • S Mohamed Ali has scored 55 runs in four innings this season. He bats down the order and can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 27 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction 

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 27 Playing XI Small League Team

ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Tiruppur Tamizhans are in much better form in the ongoing competition as opposed to their opponents for this game. They have multiple players in form in both batting and bowling departments.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
ITT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction
ITT vs NRK Predictions
Nellai Royal Kings
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:15 pm
Sagar Paul
CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:02 pm
Sagar Paul
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
10:18 am
Sandip Pawar
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between England Women and India Women.
10:16 am
Sandip Pawar
NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 24 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons.
June 26, 2025
Sandip Pawar
TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 23

TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
June 25, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.