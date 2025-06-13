ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 9 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Salem Spartans (SS) will lock horns in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Let’s check the ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction.

Tiruppur lost their opening game of the season against Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets but bounced back to hammer Dindigul Dragons by nine wickets. Esakkimuthu A claimed a four-for to restrict the opponents to just 93 before Tushar Raheja struck 65 not-out in 39 balls.

Salem Spartans have had a perfect start to the campaign with two wins in two games. They defeated the Trichy Grand Cholas in the previous game by seven runs. Hari Nishaanth made 83 off 58 to power the team to 179 while M Mohammed picked 4 for 20 in four overs.

ITT vs SS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.

ITT vs SS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has usually been a good venue for batting, with bowlers also getting some assistance. The average first innings score at this venue in the TNPL reads 154. The team batting first has won 16 out of 28 matches hosted here.

The weather in Salem could be cloudy with thunderstorms in some areas. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul amassed 222 runs in the previous TNPL edition at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 134, including two fifties.

He didn’t get to bat in the second game but had struck 38 off 28 batting at four in the season opener.

Mohammed Mohammed (SS)

M Mohammed has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket.

He has had a terrific start to the season, picking up 2 for 27 and 4 for 20 in the first two outings.

Sunny Sandhu (SS)

Sunny Sandhu delivered a match-winning performance in the previous game, hitting 45 runs and picking up two scalps.

His all-round value and batting position make him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Hari Nishaanth (SS)

Hari Nishaanth is coming off a superb 83 off 58 against Trichy Grand Cholas in the previous game.

The left-hand batter averages 27 in the shorter format with four half-centuries.

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore had an outstanding IPL 2025 season recently, picking up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 13.4.

The left-arm spinner took 1 for 30 in the season opener and backed it up with a magnificent 2 for 10 off four overs.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja had an excellent TNPL campaign last year, with 324 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 150.

He has started this season with a bang, smashing 79 off 43 and 65 off 39 in two games.

ITT vs SS Player to Avoid

Uthirasamy Sasidev (SS)

Uthirasamy Sasidev has scored 25 runs in his last four TNPL innings. He bats down the order and should be avoided.

Grand League Team for ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction

ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Salem Spartans are unbeaten in the tournament so far, but haven’t faced strong opponents. Tiruppur have a much more potent bowling unit and a solid batting line-up.

