ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 9 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Salem Spartans (SS) will lock horns in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Let’s check the ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction.
Tiruppur lost their opening game of the season against Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets but bounced back to hammer Dindigul Dragons by nine wickets. Esakkimuthu A claimed a four-for to restrict the opponents to just 93 before Tushar Raheja struck 65 not-out in 39 balls.
Salem Spartans have had a perfect start to the campaign with two wins in two games. They defeated the Trichy Grand Cholas in the previous game by seven runs. Hari Nishaanth made 83 off 58 to power the team to 179 while M Mohammed picked 4 for 20 in four overs.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has usually been a good venue for batting, with bowlers also getting some assistance. The average first innings score at this venue in the TNPL reads 154. The team batting first has won 16 out of 28 matches hosted here.
The weather in Salem could be cloudy with thunderstorms in some areas. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)
Mohammed Mohammed (SS)
Sunny Sandhu (SS)
Hari Nishaanth (SS)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
Uthirasamy Sasidev (SS)
Salem Spartans are unbeaten in the tournament so far, but haven’t faced strong opponents. Tiruppur have a much more potent bowling unit and a solid batting line-up.
