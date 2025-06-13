JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.2 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see the defending Champions Jabalpur Royal Lions (JRL) take on Bhopal Leopards (BL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.
These two teams faced each other in the final last season, where Jabalpur Royal Lions defeated Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs. Jabalpur posted a massive total of 249/4, and in reply, Bhopal were bowled out for 216 in 18.4 overs while chasing.
Jabalpur Royal Lions Squad: Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwah, Dharmesh Patel, Anubhav Agarwal, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Singh, Saransh Jain, Taanishq Yadav, Abhishek Bhandari, Siddharth Patidar, Ankit Kushwah, Pankaj Patel, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada.
Bhopal Leopards Squad: Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Kartik Parihar, Kuldeep Gehi, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ayush Mankar, Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Gourav Pichoniya, Akshay Singh, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Roshan Kewat.
The pitch at the Gwalior International Stadium is good for both batting and bowling. It is flat at the beginning, allowing batters to score runs easily. Later in the match, spinners may get some help. It’s better to win the toss and bowl first on this pitch.
The temperature is expected to be around 42°C with no rain forecast.
Expect this match to be a close contest. Just like last season’s final, Jabalpur Royal Lions might edge past Bhopal Leopards.
