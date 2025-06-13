News
JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 13, 2025
JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Match No.2 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see the defending Champions Jabalpur Royal Lions (JRL) take on Bhopal Leopards (BL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

These two teams faced each other in the final last season, where Jabalpur Royal Lions defeated Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs. Jabalpur posted a massive total of 249/4, and in reply, Bhopal were bowled out for 216 in 18.4 overs while chasing.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

JRL vs BL Probable Playing XIs

Jabalpur Royal Lions Squad: Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwah, Dharmesh Patel, Anubhav Agarwal, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Singh, Saransh Jain, Taanishq Yadav, Abhishek Bhandari, Siddharth Patidar, Ankit Kushwah, Pankaj Patel, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada.

Bhopal Leopards Squad: Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Kartik Parihar, Kuldeep Gehi, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ayush Mankar, Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Gourav Pichoniya, Akshay Singh, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Roshan Kewat.

JRL vs BL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Gwalior International Stadium is good for both batting and bowling. It is flat at the beginning, allowing batters to score runs easily. Later in the match, spinners may get some help. It’s better to win the toss and bowl first on this pitch.

The temperature is expected to be around 42°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Saransh Jain (JRL)

  • Saransh Jain took 21 wickets in seven matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
  • He claimed two five-wicket hauls.
  • He could be a decent pick for this match.

Harsh Dixit (BL)

  • Harsh Dixit scored 143 runs in just four matches last season.
  • He bats in the middle order and has an average of 47.66.

Kamal Tripathi (BL)

  • Kamal Tripathi took nine wickets last season.
  • He finished as the joint highest wicket-taker.
  • He also took a five-wicket haul against Malwa Panthers.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Aniket Verma (BL)

  • Aniket Verma topped the scoring charts last season with 273 runs in six matches.
  • He followed it up with a strong IPL debut, scoring 236 runs.
  • He is strong contender for captaincy in this match.

Arshad Khan (BL)

  • Arshad Khan scored 98 runs and took six wickets last season.
  • In the recently concluded IPL 2025, he also picked up six wickets.
  • He is valuable captaincy option due to his all-round abilities.

Yash Dubey (BL)

  • Yash Dubey has good domestic experience.
  • He scored 1,425 runs in 32 List A matches at an average of 50.89, with a highest score of 195*.
  • In first-class cricket, he has 2,824 runs in 47 matches.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JRL vs BLDream11 Prediction

JRL vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Expect this match to be a close contest. Just like last season’s final, Jabalpur Royal Lions might edge past Bhopal Leopards.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

