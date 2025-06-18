JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Jabalpur Royal Lions will face Chambal Ghariyals in Match No.13 of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games. Here, we will look into the JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction.

Jabalpur Royal Lions lost their last encounter against Gwalior Cheetahs by 15 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 191/5 in the first innings, and later couldn’t chase the target.

Meanwhile, Chambal Ghariyals lost their previous fixture against Rewa Jaguars by 39 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 158/9, and batted poorly to score only 119.

JRL vs CGS Probable Playing XIs

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Tanishq Yadav, Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Saransh Jain (c), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Akarsh Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel.

Chambal Ghariyals: Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen.

JRL vs CGS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting score.

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Siddharth Patidar (JRL):

Siddharth Patidar will bat at No.3. He will get ample deliveries and can make a big score.

Siddharth Patidar looked in nice touch in the previous game. He scored 44.

Apurve Dwivedi (CGS):

Apurve Dwivedi is among the consistent batters of the team. He will open the innings and has been in fine form.

Apurve Dwivedi has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 218.42 in three innings this season.

Aman Bhadoriya (CGS):

Aman Bhadoriya has three wickets at an average of 27 in three innings this season.

Aman Bhadoriya is a quality bowler. He can snare a few wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 JRL vs CGS Prediction

Dharmesh Patel (JRL):

Dharmesh Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent player.

Dharmesh Patel scored 20 runs in the previous game.

Dharmesh Patel has 77 runs in two innings this season. He also has a fifty.

Harpeet Singh Bhatia (CGS):

Harpreet Singh Bhatia is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He knows how to pace the innings and can score big.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia has 136 runs at an average of 68 and a 151.11 strike rate in three innings this season. He also has two fifties.

Nayanraj Mewada (CGS):

Nayanraj Mewada will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Nayanraj Mewada has six wickets at an average of seven in three innings this season.

Grand League Team for JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Chambal Ghariyals have a stronger squad with better players. So, they should win.

