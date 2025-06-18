JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Jabalpur Royal Lions will face Chambal Ghariyals in Match No.13 of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games. Here, we will look into the JRL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction.
Jabalpur Royal Lions lost their last encounter against Gwalior Cheetahs by 15 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 191/5 in the first innings, and later couldn’t chase the target.
Meanwhile, Chambal Ghariyals lost their previous fixture against Rewa Jaguars by 39 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 158/9, and batted poorly to score only 119.
Jabalpur Royal Lions: Tanishq Yadav, Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Saransh Jain (c), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Akarsh Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel.
Chambal Ghariyals: Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen.
The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting score.
A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
Siddharth Patidar (JRL):
Apurve Dwivedi (CGS):
Aman Bhadoriya (CGS):
Dharmesh Patel (JRL):
Harpeet Singh Bhatia (CGS):
Nayanraj Mewada (CGS):
Chambal Ghariyals have a stronger squad with better players. So, they should win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.