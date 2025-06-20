JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.16 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Jabalpur Royal Lions (JRL) take on Rewa Jaguars (RW). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Jabalpur Royal Lions won their last match against the Chambal Ghariyals by five wickets. It was their first win of the season. Out of four matches, they have won one, lost two, and one was abandoned.

Rewa Jaguars have played four matches so far this season. They have won three, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

JRL vs RW Probable Playing XIs

Jabalpur Royal Lions XI: Tanishq Yadav, Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari(w), Saransh Jain(c), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Anubhav Agarwal, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel, Sanjog Nijjer

Rewa Jaguars XI: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Mukul Raghav, Himanshu Mantri(w/c), Kanishk Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Harshvardhan Singh, Saransh Surana, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar, Chanchal Rathore

JRL vs RW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium starts flat, favouring batters early, but spinners get help as the match progresses. Teams bowling first have done well, so opting to bowl after winning the toss could be a smart choice.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 31°C and a 20% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Bhandari (JRL)

Abhishek Bhandari scored 36 runs in the last match.

Scored 53 runs in the match before that.

Bats in the middle order.

Has been a vital player for Jabalpur in the last two matches.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW)

Kumar Kartikeya has taken eight wickets in four matches this season.

Took one wicket in the last match.

Has already taken a four wicket haul and a three wicket haul this season.

Shivam Shuka (RW)

Shivam Shukla has taken six wickets in four matches this season.

He picked up one wicket in the last match.

Took three wickets in the match before that.

Claimed one wicket each in the first two matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Saransh Jain (JRL)

Saransh Jain has taken six wickets in four matches so far this season.

Picked up three wickets and scored 32 runs in the last match.

Has taken wickets in every match he has played this season.

Contributing consistently with both bat and ball.

Rahul Batham (JRL)

Rahul Batham has scored 99 runs in three innings this season.

In the last match, he scored 27 runs and picked up two wickets.

Has already scored one fifty this season.

Contributing with both bat and ball, making him a useful all-round option.

Saransh Surana (RW)

Saransh Surana has taken six wickets in four matches so far this season.

He picked up one wicket in the last match.

Scored 64 runs in the second match.

Could be a good option for captaincy due to his all-round contributions.

Grand League Team for JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction

JRL vs RW Dream11 Prediction

This is expected to be a close match between Jabalpur and Rewa, but Rewa look stronger on paper and are likely to come out on top.

