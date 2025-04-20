KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings (KAR) and Islamabad United (ISL) will lock horns in Match No.10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The action will unfold at the National Stadium in Karachi.

David Warner’s Karachi Kings have won two out of three games in the season so far. In the previous game, they beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs. James Vince starred with 70 runs off 42 balls to take the total to 175. Hasan Ali then took three wickets, with Mohammad Nabi snaring 2 for 7 in four overs.

Islamabad United have been undefeated, winning three out of three games. They’re coming off a comfortable win over Multan Sultans by 47 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (53 off 35) and Colin Munro (48 off 25) powered the team to 202. Jason Holder starred with both bat and ball, hitting 32* off 14 and picking up 4 for 25 in four overs.

KAR vs ISL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.

KAR vs ISL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the National Stadium, Karachi, usually offer assistance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous PSL season was 167. This season, the number stands at 196 after three games.

The weather should be clear with the temperature ranging between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (KAR)

Tim Seifert has been in good form, scoring 381 runs in his last 10 T20s at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 180.

Seifert’s last five innings: 97*, 26, 32, 18, 27.

David Warner (KAR)

David Warner has had two low scores, but a player of his class and reputation can’t be counted out.

Warner started this year’s BBL season slowly as well, but ended up with 405 runs at an average of 45.

Colin Munro (ISL)

Colin Munro has a superb record in the PSL, with over 1,500 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 151.

Munro has scored 147 runs in three innings this season, including one half-century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder (ISL)

Jason Holder was magnificent in the previous game, smashing 32 not out off 14 balls and claiming 4 for 25.

He has picked up nine wickets in three games this season at a strike rate of 6.6.

With the bat, Holder has struck 52 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 208.

James Vince (KAR)

James Vince had blasted 101 off 43 balls in the opening match and 70 off 42 in the previous outing.

He has 1,337 runs in the PSL at an average of nearly 30, including one century and five half-centuries.

Shadab Khan (ISL)

Shadab Khan’s all-round value makes him a great captaincy candidate.

He has scored 216 runs in his last 10 PSL matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 141.

Shadab has also picked 14 wickets in these games at a strike rate of 15.14.

KAR vs ISL Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan (KAR)

Irfan Khan bats in the lower middle order and has scored only 28 runs in three games. You can avoid him.

Grand League Team for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United dominate the head-to-head record against Karachi Kings. They have an outstanding squad with most of the bases covered. Islamabad have a deep batting unit and a good variety in the bowling attack.

