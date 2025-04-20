KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.
Karachi Kings (KAR) and Islamabad United (ISL) will lock horns in Match No.10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The action will unfold at the National Stadium in Karachi.
David Warner’s Karachi Kings have won two out of three games in the season so far. In the previous game, they beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs. James Vince starred with 70 runs off 42 balls to take the total to 175. Hasan Ali then took three wickets, with Mohammad Nabi snaring 2 for 7 in four overs.
Islamabad United have been undefeated, winning three out of three games. They’re coming off a comfortable win over Multan Sultans by 47 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (53 off 35) and Colin Munro (48 off 25) powered the team to 202. Jason Holder starred with both bat and ball, hitting 32* off 14 and picking up 4 for 25 in four overs.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.
Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.
The pitches at the National Stadium, Karachi, usually offer assistance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous PSL season was 167. This season, the number stands at 196 after three games.
The weather should be clear with the temperature ranging between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.
Tim Seifert (KAR)
David Warner (KAR)
Colin Munro (ISL)
Jason Holder (ISL)
James Vince (KAR)
Shadab Khan (ISL)
Irfan Khan (KAR)
Islamabad United dominate the head-to-head record against Karachi Kings. They have an outstanding squad with most of the bases covered. Islamabad have a deep batting unit and a good variety in the bowling attack.
