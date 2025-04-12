KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Match no. 3 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will be between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Multan Sultans (MUL). The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings finished fifth on the points table last season. They played 10 matches, winning four and losing six games.

Multan Sultans finished at the top of the table last season with seven wins and three losses in 10 league stage matches. They went on to beat Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 but lost to Islamabad United in the final.

KAR vs MUL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Zahid Mahmood

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Akif Javed

KAR vs MUL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is usually good for batting, with little help for new ball bowlers and some turn for spinners. Since chasing teams have done well here, the captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first, even in humid conditions.

The temperature will be around 29°C, and there is no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Usman Khan (MUL)

Usman Khan was the top run scorer for Multan Sultans last season.

He scored 430 runs in just 7 matches.

His performance included 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

He was one of the most consistent batters in the team.

Hasan Ali (KAR)

Hasan Ali took 14 wickets in 10 matches last season.

His best bowling figures were 4 for 15.

He was one of the key bowlers for his team.

He can be a good pick for this match based on his past form.

Shai Hope (MUL)

Shai Hope is in good form coming into this match.

He scored 527 runs in 12 innings in the ILT20 earlier this year.

He was the top run scorer in that tournament.

His performance included 1 century and 3 half-centuries.

Given his recent form, he could be a strong option for this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Usama Mir (MUL)

Usama Mir was the leading wicket-taker in PSL last season.

He took 24 wickets in 12 matches.

His best bowling figures were 6 for 40.

He maintained a decent economy rate of 8.13.

He can be a good option for captain in fantasy teams.

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

Tim Seifert (KAR)

Tim Seifert is in excellent form ahead of this match.

In the T20I series against Pakistan in March, he scored three 40-plus scores, including an unbeaten 97.

He played all his innings at a very good strike rate.

He is expected to open the innings, which gives him a great chance to score big in the powerplay.

He can be a valuable pick for fantasy teams.

KAR vs MUL Player to Avoid

Tayyab Tahir (MUL)

Tayyab Tahir can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans look like a stronger side compared to Karachi Kings and are expected to win the match.

