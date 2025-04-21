KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be up against each other in match no. 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings are third on the points table with two wins and two losses. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Islamabad United. A poor performance from their batting unit meant they could get only 128 in their 20 overs, which United chased down with ease.

Peshawar Zalmi are down in the fifth spot, having won one out of three games. They had their first win in the previous game, beating Multan Sultans by 120 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 off 30), Mohammad Haris (45 off 21), and Abdul Samad (40* off 10) powered the team to 227. Ali Raza then snared 4 for 21 with Arif Yaqoob taking 3 for 20.

KAR vs PES Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mitch Owen, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

KAR vs PES: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in National Stadium, Karachi have generally been balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous PSL season was 167, and the number reads 180 for this season.

The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (KAR)

Tim Seifert has been in good form, scoring 381 runs in his last 10 T20s at an average of 46 and strike rate of 180.

Seifert’s last five innings: 97*, 26, 32, 18, 27.

David Warner (KAR)

Despite his poor start to the season, David Warner remains a top fantasy option.

Warner had scored 405 runs in the BBL earlier this year, averaging a solid 45 with three half centuries.

Mitch Owen (PES)

Mitch Owen has smashed 75 runs in three innings this season at a strike rate of 214.

He has also picked two wickets with the ball, and his all-round ability can be of good value.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Haris (PES)

Mohammad Haris has found form, hitting 87 off 47 and 45 off 21 in the last couple of games.

Haris has 803 runs in his PSL career at an average of 29 and strike rate of 172, including four fifties.

James Vince (KAR)

James Vince has smashed 101 off 43 balls and 70 off 42 in two of the four innings this tournament.

He has over 1,300 runs in the PSL at an average of 29, including one century and five half centuries.

Khushdil Shah (KAR)

Khushdil Shah bats in the lower middle order but his all-round skill set makes him a good captaincy candidate.

He has scored 60 and 39 in two of the four games and has picked up a wicket.

KAR vs PES Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan (KAR)

Irfan Khan has scored only 33 runs in four innings this season. His batting position also doesn’t make him a good fantasy option.

Grand League Team for KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi have the upper hand in the head-to-head record but Karachi Kings have a stronger side on paper. Karachi have a solid batting unit and a more potent bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.