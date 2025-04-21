KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.
Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be up against each other in match no. 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Karachi Kings are third on the points table with two wins and two losses. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Islamabad United. A poor performance from their batting unit meant they could get only 128 in their 20 overs, which United chased down with ease.
Peshawar Zalmi are down in the fifth spot, having won one out of three games. They had their first win in the previous game, beating Multan Sultans by 120 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 off 30), Mohammad Haris (45 off 21), and Abdul Samad (40* off 10) powered the team to 227. Ali Raza then snared 4 for 21 with Arif Yaqoob taking 3 for 20.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mitch Owen, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.
The pitches in National Stadium, Karachi have generally been balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous PSL season was 167, and the number reads 180 for this season.
The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.
Tim Seifert (KAR)
David Warner (KAR)
Mitch Owen (PES)
Mohammad Haris (PES)
James Vince (KAR)
Khushdil Shah (KAR)
Irfan Khan (KAR)
Peshawar Zalmi have the upper hand in the head-to-head record but Karachi Kings have a stronger side on paper. Karachi have a solid batting unit and a more potent bowling attack.
