KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI PSL 2025
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 18, 2025

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for Match 8 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI PSL 2025

Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will be up against each other in Match No.8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The two teams, who are coming off big defeats, will meet at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

David Warner’s Karachi Kings chased down 235 in the season opener against Multan Sultans but lost to Lahore Qalandars in the last game. Chasing 202, they lost two wickets in the opening over and eventually went down by 65 runs. 

Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, won the first game by 80 runs but took a 79-run thrashing in the second. Chasing 220 against Lahore Qalandars, the Gladiators lost three wickets inside the first two overs and couldn’t recover.

KAR vs QUE Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.

KAR vs QUE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The National Stadium, Karachi, is known for well-balanced pitches with some help for bowlers as well. In the previous PSL edition, the average first innings score at the venue was 167. The first two games of this season have witnessed batting first scores of 234 and 201.

As for the weather, it should be clear with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (KAR) 

  • Tim Seifert has been in terrific form, scoring 354 runs in his last nine T20s at a strike rate of 182 while averaging over 50. 
  • He had a good start in the opening game, hitting 32 off 16 deliveries. 

Finn Allen (QUE) 

  • Finn Allen was outstanding in the season opener, blasting 53 runs off just 25 balls. 
  • He has scored 318 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 200 while averaging 29. 

Mohammad Amir (QUE) 

  • Mohammad Amir can be a huge threat when there’s any movement on offer. 
  • He has taken 63 wickets since the beginning of 2024, at an economy of 7.84. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Saud Shakeel (QUE)

  • Saud Shakeel was dismissed early in the last outing but started the season with 59 off 42 against Peshawar Zalmi. 
  • He has been in pretty good form with the bat, scoring three fifties in his previous seven T20 innings.

James Vince (KAR)

  • James Vince was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but had smashed 101 off 43 deliveries in the opening match.
  • The top-order batter has registered one century and four half-centuries in the PSL. 

David Warner (KAR)

  • David Warner has had two low scores, but a player of his class and reputation can’t be counted out. 
  • Warner started this year’s BBL season slowly, but ended up with 405 runs at an average of 45. 

KAR vs QUE Player to Avoid

Faheem Ashraf (QUE)

  • Faheem Ashraf bats too low in the batting order, and his bowling doesn’t offer much value. Leaving him out would be a sensible option. 

Grand League Team for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI PSL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction 

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI PSL 2025 Small League Team

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Quetta Gladiators have a slightly better bowling unit, but Karachi Kings hold an edge in the batting department. On a flat pitch, you can expect Karachi batters to fire after a poor outing against Lahore Qalandars. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

KAR vs QUE Predictions
Karachi Kings
PSL 2025
Quetta Gladiators

