KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 8 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.
Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will be up against each other in Match No.8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The two teams, who are coming off big defeats, will meet at the National Stadium in Karachi.
David Warner’s Karachi Kings chased down 235 in the season opener against Multan Sultans but lost to Lahore Qalandars in the last game. Chasing 202, they lost two wickets in the opening over and eventually went down by 65 runs.
Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, won the first game by 80 runs but took a 79-run thrashing in the second. Chasing 220 against Lahore Qalandars, the Gladiators lost three wickets inside the first two overs and couldn’t recover.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.
Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.
The National Stadium, Karachi, is known for well-balanced pitches with some help for bowlers as well. In the previous PSL edition, the average first innings score at the venue was 167. The first two games of this season have witnessed batting first scores of 234 and 201.
As for the weather, it should be clear with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.
Tim Seifert (KAR)
Finn Allen (QUE)
Mohammad Amir (QUE)
Saud Shakeel (QUE)
James Vince (KAR)
David Warner (KAR)
Faheem Ashraf (QUE)
Quetta Gladiators have a slightly better bowling unit, but Karachi Kings hold an edge in the batting department. On a flat pitch, you can expect Karachi batters to fire after a poor outing against Lahore Qalandars.
