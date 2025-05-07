KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 57 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in their last encounter. Batting first, they made 206/4, and while they bowled poorly in the second half, KKR somehow scraped a win.

Meanwhile, CSK lost their previous game by two runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They conceded 213/5 in the first innings and were going well during the chase before RCB bowlers held their nerves and restricted CSK just before the target.

KKR vs CHE Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

KKR vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Kolkata this season have been nice for batting, and expect another batting-friendly surface. The ball will come nicely on the willow, but spinners will get some help in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick more slow bowlers from the team that bowls second.

Pacers haven’t had enough assistance with the new ball this season. So, pick more speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.

Since the deck will suit batters, pick more batters than bowlers. Try having more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 33°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) 17 (13) 4* (3) 27 (16) 11 (9) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) 50 (36) DNB 26 (14) 30 (24) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) 14 (19) DNB 7 (5) DNB Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) 27* (13) DNB 44 (32) 44 (31) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) 17 (14) DNB 36 (25) 19* (6) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) 21 (15) DNB 17 (9) 57* (25) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) 1 (2) DNP DNP DNB Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) 1* (2) DNB 0* (1) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) DNB DNB DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP 0 (2) DNP DNP DNB Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) DNP DNP DNP DNP Rahmanullah Gurbaz DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) 1* (3) 26 (12) 35 (25) Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNP Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 4-0-44-1 4-0-34-2 2-0-19-1 4-0-50-1 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 4-0-33-0 4-0-39-1 4-0-39-2 4-0-32-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 4-0-45-1 2-0-27-0 4-0-49-0 4-0-41-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 4-0-36-0 4-0-35-0 4-0-29-3 4-0-27-0 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-27-0 DNP DNP 3-0-43-2 Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB 1-0-13-1 3-0-27-1 2-0-22-1 1-0-11-0 Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Chetan Sakariya DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-39-0 DNP DNP Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-27-1 DNP

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) DNP DNP DNP Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP DNP DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) 12 (9) 6 (6) 8* (3) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP 22 (21) 2 (2) DNB Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 (10) 88 (47) 5 (5) Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) 21 (17) 17 (12) 77* (45) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) 6 (10) 11 (4) 12 (8) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB 2 (3) 0 (1) DNB Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) 0* (0) DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB DNP DNP DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) DNP DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP DNB 0 (1) DNB Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) 0 (1) 11 (12) 14 (11) Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) 30 (19) 7 (6) 94 (48) Dewald Brevis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 42 (25) 32 (26) 0 (1) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 3-0-21-1 3.4-0-28-2 3-0-65-0 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 3-0-27-0 3-0-34-1 Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 DNP DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 3.4-0-22-1 3-0-32-1 3-0-26-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-26-1 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 3-0-27-0 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-3 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-16-1 2-0-20-0 3-0-25-0

Top Player Picks for KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 218 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 138.85 in nine innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. Since the new-ball pacers haven’t had enough assistance and the surface will be flat, Gurbaz’s value increases massively, for he thrives on nice batting pitches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will bat in the powerplay when only two fielders will be out. That means he can exploit the field restrictions and provide a brisk start.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s biggest negative matchup is Noor Ahmad, who has thrice in 18 balls.

However, he should be comfortable facing CSK pacers, who have blown hot and cold. Further, the pitch won’t suit them much either.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 35, 26, 1*, 1, & 5.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 493 runs at an average of 25.94 and a strike rate of 133.96 in 20 innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane has been KKR’s best batter this season. He bats at No.3 and will enjoy batting against CSK’s bowling lineup that has made several errors this season.

Ajinkya Rahane has an average of 104.50 and a 174.16 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He has a decent record against most CSK speedsters and can score big on a batting-friendly surface.

However, Ajinkya Rahane has had issues with spinners in almost every game. He averages a mere 16.85 and strikes at 114.56 against slow bowlers this season.

Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 30, 26, 50, 17, & 20*.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 31 wickets at an average of 23.64 and a 16.38 strike rate in 22 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy will get some assistance off the deck. Since most CSK batters have issues against spin, Varun can wreak havoc.

Varun Chakravarthy averages 17.14 against RHBs this season. CSK will have at least five RHBs in their batting unit, increasing Varun’s value.

Varun Chakravarthy has done well against a few CSK batters. He has dismissed MS Dhoni thrice, Deepak Hooda twice, and Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis once each.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/32, 2/39, 1/39, 0/33, & 2/21.

Dewald Brevis (CHE):

Dewald Brevis has been in fine touch in IPL 2025. Brevis can score big since the surface will be nice for shot-making.

Dewald Brevis is among the finest spinners and off-pace bowling players, which will work in Kolkata. That increases his batting value, and Brevis should be comfortable at this venue.

Dewald Brevis has a 172 strike rate and has not been dismissed against spinners this season. Hence, he must counter slow bowlers, who will get assistance in the middle overs.

Dewald Brevis’ previous five scores: 0, 32, 42, 38, & 44*.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad took two wickets in his only innings in Kolkata.

Noor Ahmad will get significant help off the surface in Kolkata. He knows how to extract anything in the surface and can trouble KKR batters, all vulnerable to spin.

Noor Ahmad has an average of 16.16 against LHBs this season. KKR will have at least four LHBs in their batting unit, and Noor can trouble them.

Noor Ahmad has troubled most KKR batters in a low sample size. He dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz thrice, while Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Moeen Ali have lost their wickets once each.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/39, 2/42, 0/36, & 0/13.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 KKR vs CHE Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has 672 runs at an average of 17.68 and a strike rate of 163.90 in 41 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 22.08 and a 20.30 strike rate in 64 innings at this venue.

Sunil Narine will get enough assistance off the deck while bowling. He has been in fine form this season and can trouble CSK batters, most of whom are susceptible to slow bowlers.

Sunil Narine will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. The new-ball pacers haven’t had enough assistance here, and Narine can make the most of the powerplay.

Sunil Narine has a fine record against most CSK batters. He has dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni thrice, Deepak Hooda twice, and Sam Curran once.

Sunil Narine’s previous five scores: 11, 27, 4*, 17, & 5. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 0/27, 3/29, 0/35, 0/36, & 2/14.

Andre Russell (KKR):

Andre Russell has 1047 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 188.64 in 42 innings in Kolkata. He also has 45 wickets at an average of 23.57 and a 15 strike rate in 47 innings at this venue.

Andre Russell was promoted in the previous game and showed his worth. He might again bat up in the order and can thrive on a flat batting surface.

Andre Russell has done well against all CSK bowlers. There have been a few dismissals, but Russell has dominated most of them, and the trend should continue.

Andre Russell’s bowling value is massive in T20s. He can bowl hard lengths at pace, and most CSK batters are weak against this length.

Andre Russell bowls in death overs, where batters go hard after him. Hence, that will increase his wicket-taking probability.

Andre Russell’s previous five scores: 57*, 17, 21, 17, & 7. Andre Russell’s last five figures: 0/11, 1/22, 1/27, 1/13, & 1/32.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 145.65 in 13 innings in Kolkata. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 34.90 and a 25.63 strike rate in 14 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4 and is in nice form. That increases his batting value.

Ravindra Jadeja has an average of 31 against RHBs this season. KKR will have at least five RHBs in their batting unit, and Jadeja should enjoy bowling against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Sunil Narine four times, Andre Russell twice, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh once.

Barring Sunil Narine, Jadeja has done well against all other KKR bowlers. So, he should be comfortable facing them on a nice batting surface.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 77*, 17, 21, 53*, & 7. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/26, 1/32, 1/22, 1/28, & 2/24.

KKR vs CHE Player to Avoid

Vaibhav Arora (KKR):

Vaibhav Arora’s biggest strength is new-ball bowling, but he won’t get enough assistance in Kolkata. So, his bowling value diminishes.

Vaibhav Arora has been inconsistent throughout the season. He hasn’t brought breakthroughs consistently and has been mighty expensive.

Vaibhav Arora’s issues will exacerbate in Kolkata since the surface here has been flat this season. He might be ineffective again.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 1/50, 1/19, 2/34, 1/44, & 1/26.

Grand League Team for KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are stronger. Chennai Super Kings have flaws in their unit and might succumb to a strong KKR bowling attack. Expect KKR to win.

