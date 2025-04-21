KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 39 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

KKR suffered a 16-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. They had a small 112-run target to chase, but kept losing wickets throughout and were handed a shocking defeat.

Meanwhile, GT registered another win by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous fixture. They had a massive 204 to chase and aced it brilliantly to win by seven wickets.

KKR vs GT: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

KKR vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Kolkata this season have been terrific for batting, and another batting-friendly surface is expected. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The spinners will get some help in the middle overs. We can try picking a few spinners from both teams.

The pacers have done better in the second innings at this venue in IPL 2025. So, pick speedsters from the team that bowls second.

Pick more batters since they have had the upper hand in Kolkata this season. Try more middle-order batters of KKR and the top order of GT.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP Final Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 413 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.09 in 18 innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane will face a big test against spinners. He has an average of 18 and a strike rate of 116.12 against them in IPL 2025.

Barring the fact that the pitch will assist spinners, GT have two quality spinners, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, who can trouble Rahane. Both have dismissed the KKR captain once each.

Ajinkya Rahane has also been dismissed by GT pacers a few times. While Ishant Sharma has sent him back twice, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have got him once each.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 17, 20*, 61, 38, & 11.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer has 497 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 147.04 in 20 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

While Iyer has been dismissed twice against spinners, he has a strike rate of 147.05 in IPL 2025. He has done reasonably well against Rashid Khan.

GT pacers have done well in IPL 2025. Since he will bat in the middle order, Iyer might face Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma, who have done well this season. So, he must handle them well and negate their threat.

Venkatesh Iyer’s previous five scores: 7, 45, 60, 3, & 6.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 28 wickets at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 15.57 in 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy will get enough assistance off the pitch. Further, he has been in sensational form this season and can dismiss a few batters.

All ten wickets of Varun in IPL 2025 have come against RHBs. Given that GT have an RHB-heavy top order, his value will increase massively.

While Varun has never dismissed Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, albeit with a low sample size, he has got the better of Jos Buttler five times in 49 balls.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/21, 2/22, 0/31, 3/22, & 0/12.

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler has 380 runs at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 165.93 in seven innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler has done well against spinners in IPL 2025. He averages 43.33 and strikes at 164.55 against slow bowlers.

While Buttler has done well against spinners this season, Varun and Sunil Narine have dismissed him in the past. As mentioned above, Varun dismissed him five times, while Narine got him thrice in 86 deliveries.

Jos Buttler has done well against all KKR pacers. Since pacers won’t have enough assistance here, he should be comfortable against them again.

Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 97*, 16, 36, 0, & 73*.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

Prasidh Krishna has nine wickets at an average of 50.77 and a 31.88 strike rate in 13 innings in Kolkata.

Prasidh Krishna has dismissed an LHB every 5.66 deliveries in IPL 2025. KKR have so many LHBs throughout the batting unit, and Krishna can enjoy another fruitful outing.

Prasidh Krishna has bowled good slower ones into the pitch in IPL 2025. Given that off-pace deliveries will get some purchase in Kolkata, he can snare a few wickets again.

Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 4/41, 2/26, 3/24, 2/25, & 1/26.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has 660 runs at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 166.23 in 38 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a 19.30 strike rate in 61 innings at this venue.

Sunil Narine will open the innings and get the best conditions to bat. Pacers will operate early on, and Narine can exploit the powerplay.

Sunil Narine will get some grip off the deck and can be threatening. He has vast experience playing in Kolkata and knows the conditions inside out.

Sunil Narine’s previous five scores: 5, 44, 30, 7, & 0. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 2/14, 3/13, 0/38, 1/30, & 0/32.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill has 594 runs at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 153.48 in 17 innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Shubman Gill has had some troubles against pacers at times. Further, Anrich Nortje has dismissed him four times in 25 balls. So, he can give himself some time early on.

Shubman Gill has handled spinners well, averaging 72 and striking at 167.44 against them in IPL 2025. However, he must be cautious against Sunil Narine, who has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 7, 60, 2, 61*, & 14.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan will open the conditions and get nice batting conditions. He is so consistent and can score big on a flat deck.

Sai Sudharsan will be GT’s best bet to counter slow bowlers. He has a 175 strike rate against them and should bat deep again.

Sai Sudharsan has done well against most KKR bowlers. He knows how to play big knocks and can weave a massive score again.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 36, 56, 82, 5, & 49.

KKR vs GT Player to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

While Sherfane Rutherford has done well this season, there’s merit in dropping him. He can have issues with spinners, and KKR have two quality slow bowlers.

He has been dismissed twice in 49 balls against Sunil Narine. Further, Varun has been in fine form and can trouble Rutherford.

Sherfane Rutherford also has issues with wide lines against pacers. So, pacers can also restrict him with precise planning.

Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five scores: 43, 22, 7, 35*, & 30*.

Grand League Team for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage, but Gujarat Titans are stronger. GT have played consistent cricket and have a bowling attack to contain KKR batters. So, GT should win.

