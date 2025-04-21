News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have played consistent cricket and have a bowling attack to contain KKR batters, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 21, 2025

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 39 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have played consistent cricket and have a bowling attack to contain KKR batters, so they should win.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

KKR suffered a 16-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. They had a small 112-run target to chase, but kept losing wickets throughout and were handed a shocking defeat.

Meanwhile, GT registered another win by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous fixture. They had a massive 204 to chase and aced it brilliantly to win by seven wickets.

KKR vs GT: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

KKR vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Kolkata this season have been terrific for batting, and another batting-friendly surface is expected. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The spinners will get some help in the middle overs. We can try picking a few spinners from both teams.
  • The pacers have done better in the second innings at this venue in IPL 2025. So, pick speedsters from the team that bowls second.
  • Pick more batters since they have had the upper hand in Kolkata this season. Try more middle-order batters of KKR and the top order of GT.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores
Quinton de Kock4 (5)97* (61)1 (3)1 (6)15 (9)23 (16)2 (4)
Sunil Narine44 (26)DNP0 (2)7 (7)30 (13)44 (18)5 (4)
Ajinkya Rahane56 (31)18 (15)11 (7)38 (27)61 (35)20* (17)17 (17)
Venkatesh Iyer6 (7)22* (17)3 (9)60 (29)45 (29)DNB7 (4)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi30 (22)DNB26 (16)50 (32)5 (4)DNB37 (28)
Rinku Singh12 (10)DNB17 (14)32* (17)38* (15)15* (12)2 (9)
Andre Russell4 (3)DNB5 (11)1 (2)7 (4)DNB17 (11)
Ramandeep Singh6* (9)DNB22 (12)DNB1 (2)DNB0 (1)
Harshit Rana5 (6)DNB4 (8)DNB10* (9)DNB3 (6)
Spencer Johnson1* (1)DNB1* (3)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Varun ChakravathyDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vaibhav AroraDNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNB0 (7)
Moeen AliDNP5 (12)DNPDNBDNPDNBDNP
Manish PandeyDNPDNP19 (14)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Anrich NortjeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0* (0)
Final Figures
Vaibhav Arora3-0-42-14-0-33-2DNB4-1-29-34-0-35-04-0-31-12.3-0-26-1
Spencer Johnson2.2-0-31-04-0-42-12-0-14-0DNP3-0-46-0DNPDNP
Varun Chakravarthy4-0-43-14-0-17-23-0-12-04-0-22-34-0-31-04-0-22-24-0-21-2
Harshit Rana3-0-32-04-0-36-22-0-28-03-0-15-14-0-51-24-0-16-23-0-25-3
Sunil Narine4-0-27-1DNP3-0-32-04-0-30-13-0-38-04-0-13-33-0-14-2
Moeen AliDNP4-0-23-2DNPDNBDNP4-0-20-1DNP
Andre RussellDNBDNB2.5-0-35-21.4-0-21-22-0-32-1DNBDNB
Anrich NortjeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-23-1

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)56 (37)36 (21)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)60 (38)7 (5)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)16 (14)97* (54)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)22 (19)43 (34)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)0 (1)11* (3)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)11* (6)DNB
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)DNBDNB
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)4* (2)DNB
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNB
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP2 (3)DNP
Final Figures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-14-0-50-04-0-47-1
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-12-0-11-04-0-46-1
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-24-0-35-14-0-38-0
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-34-0-26-24-0-41-4
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-21.3-0-35-01-0-9-1
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNPDNP3-0-19-1
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP4-0-28-1DNP
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1DNPDNP

Top Player Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

  • Ajinkya Rahane has 413 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.09 in 18 innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.
  • Ajinkya Rahane will face a big test against spinners. He has an average of 18 and a strike rate of 116.12 against them in IPL 2025.
  • Barring the fact that the pitch will assist spinners, GT have two quality spinners, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, who can trouble Rahane. Both have dismissed the KKR captain once each.
  • Ajinkya Rahane has also been dismissed by GT pacers a few times. While Ishant Sharma has sent him back twice, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have got him once each.
  • Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 17, 20*, 61, 38, & 11.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

  • Venkatesh Iyer has 497 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of 147.04 in 20 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.
  • While Iyer has been dismissed twice against spinners, he has a strike rate of 147.05 in IPL 2025. He has done reasonably well against Rashid Khan.
  • GT pacers have done well in IPL 2025. Since he will bat in the middle order, Iyer might face Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma, who have done well this season. So, he must handle them well and negate their threat.
  • Venkatesh Iyer’s previous five scores: 7, 45, 60, 3, & 6.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

  • Varun Chakravarthy has 28 wickets at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 15.57 in 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Varun Chakravarthy will get enough assistance off the pitch. Further, he has been in sensational form this season and can dismiss a few batters.
  • All ten wickets of Varun in IPL 2025 have come against RHBs. Given that GT have an RHB-heavy top order, his value will increase massively.
  • While Varun has never dismissed Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, albeit with a low sample size, he has got the better of Jos Buttler five times in 49 balls.
  • Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/21, 2/22, 0/31, 3/22, & 0/12.

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler has 380 runs at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 165.93 in seven innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties and a century here.
  • Jos Buttler has done well against spinners in IPL 2025. He averages 43.33 and strikes at 164.55 against slow bowlers.
  • While Buttler has done well against spinners this season, Varun and Sunil Narine have dismissed him in the past. As mentioned above, Varun dismissed him five times, while Narine got him thrice in 86 deliveries.
  • Jos Buttler has done well against all KKR pacers. Since pacers won’t have enough assistance here, he should be comfortable against them again.
  • Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 97*, 16, 36, 0, & 73*.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

  • Prasidh Krishna has nine wickets at an average of 50.77 and a 31.88 strike rate in 13 innings in Kolkata.
  • Prasidh Krishna has dismissed an LHB every 5.66 deliveries in IPL 2025. KKR have so many LHBs throughout the batting unit, and Krishna can enjoy another fruitful outing.
  • Prasidh Krishna has bowled good slower ones into the pitch in IPL 2025. Given that off-pace deliveries will get some purchase in Kolkata, he can snare a few wickets again.
  • Prasidh Krishna’s last five figures: 4/41, 2/26, 3/24, 2/25, & 1/26.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

  • Sunil Narine has 660 runs at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 166.23 in 38 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a 19.30 strike rate in 61 innings at this venue.
  • Sunil Narine will open the innings and get the best conditions to bat. Pacers will operate early on, and Narine can exploit the powerplay.
  • Sunil Narine will get some grip off the deck and can be threatening. He has vast experience playing in Kolkata and knows the conditions inside out.
  • Sunil Narine’s previous five scores: 5, 44, 30, 7, & 0. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 2/14, 3/13, 0/38, 1/30, & 0/32.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 594 runs at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 153.48 in 17 innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties and a century here.
  • Shubman Gill has had some troubles against pacers at times. Further, Anrich Nortje has dismissed him four times in 25 balls. So, he can give himself some time early on.
  • Shubman Gill has handled spinners well, averaging 72 and striking at 167.44 against them in IPL 2025. However, he must be cautious against Sunil Narine, who has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.
  • Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 7, 60, 2, 61*, & 14.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan will open the conditions and get nice batting conditions. He is so consistent and can score big on a flat deck.
  • Sai Sudharsan will be GT’s best bet to counter slow bowlers. He has a 175 strike rate against them and should bat deep again.
  • Sai Sudharsan has done well against most KKR bowlers. He knows how to play big knocks and can weave a massive score again.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 36, 56, 82, 5, & 49.

KKR vs GT Player to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

  • While Sherfane Rutherford has done well this season, there’s merit in dropping him. He can have issues with spinners, and KKR have two quality slow bowlers.
  • He has been dismissed twice in 49 balls against Sunil Narine. Further, Varun has been in fine form and can trouble Rutherford.
  • Sherfane Rutherford also has issues with wide lines against pacers. So, pacers can also restrict him with precise planning.
  • Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five scores: 43, 22, 7, 35*, & 30*.

Grand League Team for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 39 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 39 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage, but Gujarat Titans are stronger. GT have played consistent cricket and have a bowling attack to contain KKR batters. So, GT should win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
KKR vs GT
KKR vs GT Dream11
KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction
KKR vs GT Dream11 Team

Related posts

KKR vs GT top captaincy picks for match no. 39 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 39 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 39 between KKR and GT.
11:08 am
Sandip Pawar
KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI PSL 2025

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.
5:33 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 38 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 38 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 38 between MI and CHE.
3:35 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a better squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 38 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:08 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: PBKS’ batting hasn’t fired at home, and RCB have a strong bowling lineup, so RCB should win.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 37 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

10:21 am
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 37 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 20, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.