KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last encounter. Batting first, they scored big and later bowled exceptionally well in the second innings to win the contest by 80 runs.

Meanwhile, LSG defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their previous match. They scored 200+ in the first innings and later put on a brilliant bowling display to scrape a win.

Probable KKR vs LSG Playing XI and Impact Players:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The two games in Kolkata have seen the pitches being good for batting, and expect another similar surface. There will be some new-ball help for speedsters before it gets flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecast.

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) Mitchell Marsh (IP) 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth (IP) DNB DNP DNB DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 Manimaran Siddharth (IP) 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1

Top Player Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 352 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 128.93 in 17 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 38, 11, 18, 56, & 37.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer has 452 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 146.27 in 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 32 runs, 14 balls, 16 average, 228.57 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s previous five scores: 60, 3, 6, 17, & 38*.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 28 wickets at an average of 21.35 and a strike rate of 14.71 in 18 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 21 wickets, 18.52 average, & 7.99 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 17.83 average, & 6.55 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 3/22, 0/12, 2/17, 1/43, & 2/25.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

Rishabh Pant has 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 154.49 in 11 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 31 runs, 30 balls, 10.33 average, 103.33 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20s: 52 runs, 24 balls, 17.33 average, 216.66 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 2, 2, 15, 0, & 2*.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Shardul Thakur has 7 wickets at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 14.57 in seven innings in Kolkata.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 35.75 average, & 9.69 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 31 average, & 10.22 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 1/40, 0/39, 4/34, 2/19, & 2/41.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sunil Narine has 610 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 163.97 in 37 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 20.19 and a strike rate of 19 in 60 innings here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 30.33 average, & 7.11 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 13.28 average, & 6.27 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/32, 1/27, 1/34, & 0/22.

Andre Russell (KKR):

Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Kolkata.

Andre Russell has 962 runs at an average of 32.06 and a strike rate of 188.25 in 39 innings in Kolkata. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 15.16 in 43 innings here.

Andre Russell vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 54 runs, 19 balls, 18 average, 284.21 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 35 runs, 25 balls, 11.66 average, 140 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 21 wickets, 11.90 average, & 9.68 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 2 wickets, 50.50 average, & 12.62 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 1, 5, 4, 4, & 0. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/21, 2/35, 0/14, 0/27, & 1/38.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 287 runs at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 148.70 in five innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20s: 117 runs, 75 balls, 23.40 average, 156 SR, & 5 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 12, 44, 70, 75, & 42.

KKR vs LSG Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

Ramandeep Singh will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are a better team. Their bowling attack looks stronger than Lucknow Super Giants’. Expect KKR to win.

