KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 8, 2025

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last encounter. Batting first, they scored big and later bowled exceptionally well in the second innings to win the contest by 80 runs.

Meanwhile, LSG defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their previous match. They scored 200+ in the first innings and later put on a brilliant bowling display to scrape a win.

Probable KKR vs LSG Playing XI and Impact Players:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The two games in Kolkata have seen the pitches being good for batting, and expect another similar surface. There will be some new-ball help for speedsters before it gets flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores
Quinton de Kock4 (5)97* (61)1 (3)1 (6)
Sunil Narine44 (26)DNP0 (2)7 (7)
Ajinkya Rahane56 (31)18 (15)11 (7)38 (27)
Venkatesh Iyer6 (7)22* (17)3 (9)60 (29)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi30 (22)DNB26 (16)50 (32)
Rinku Singh12 (10)DNB17 (14)32* (17)
Andre Russell4 (3)DNB5 (11)1 (2)
Ramandeep Singh6* (9)DNB22 (12)DNB
Harshit Rana5 (6)DNB4 (8)DNB
Spencer Johnson1* (1)DNB1* (3)DNP
Varun ChakravathyDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vaibhav AroraDNBDNBDNPDNB
Moeen AliDNP5 (12)DNPDNB
Manish PandeyDNPDNP19 (14)DNP
Final Figures
Vaibhav Arora3-0-42-14-0-33-2DNB4-1-29-3
Spencer Johnson2.2-0-31-04-0-42-12-0-14-0DNP
Varun Chakravarthy4-0-43-14-0-17-23-0-12-04-0-22-3
Harshit Rana3-0-32-04-0-36-22-0-28-03-0-15-1
Sunil Narine4-0-27-1DNP3-0-32-04-0-30-1
Moeen AliDNP4-0-23-2DNPDNB
Andre RussellDNBDNB2.5-0-35-21.4-0-21-2

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)
Mitchell Marsh (IP)72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNP
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)DNBDNPDNBDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP0 (1)
Final Figures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-1
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-1
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-1
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNP
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-1
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-1

Top Player Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

  • Ajinkya Rahane has 352 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 128.93 in 17 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.
  • Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 38, 11, 18, 56, & 37.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

  • Venkatesh Iyer has 452 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 146.27 in 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.
  • Venkatesh Iyer vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 32 runs, 14 balls, 16 average, 228.57 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Venkatesh Iyer’s previous five scores: 60, 3, 6, 17, & 38*.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

  • Varun Chakravarthy has 28 wickets at an average of 21.35 and a strike rate of 14.71 in 18 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 21 wickets, 18.52 average, & 7.99 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 17.83 average, & 6.55 economy rate.
  • Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 3/22, 0/12, 2/17, 1/43, & 2/25.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

  • Rishabh Pant has 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 154.49 in 11 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.
  • Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 31 runs, 30 balls, 10.33 average, 103.33 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20s: 52 runs, 24 balls, 17.33 average, 216.66 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 2, 2, 15, 0, & 2*.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.
  • Shardul Thakur has 7 wickets at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 14.57 in seven innings in Kolkata.
  • Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 35.75 average, & 9.69 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 31 average, & 10.22 economy rate.
  • Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 1/40, 0/39, 4/34, 2/19, & 2/41.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

  • Sunil Narine is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Sunil Narine has 610 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 163.97 in 37 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 20.19 and a strike rate of 19 in 60 innings here.
  • Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 30.33 average, & 7.11 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 13.28 average, & 6.27 economy rate.
  • Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/32, 1/27, 1/34, & 0/22.

Andre Russell (KKR):

  • Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Kolkata.
  • Andre Russell has 962 runs at an average of 32.06 and a strike rate of 188.25 in 39 innings in Kolkata. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 15.16 in 43 innings here.
  • Andre Russell vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 54 runs, 19 balls, 18 average, 284.21 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Andre Russell vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 35 runs, 25 balls, 11.66 average, 140 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 21 wickets, 11.90 average, & 9.68 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 2 wickets, 50.50 average, & 12.62 economy rate.
  • Andre Russell’s last five scores: 1, 5, 4, 4, & 0. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/21, 2/35, 0/14, 0/27, & 1/38.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran has 287 runs at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 148.70 in five innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.
  • Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20s: 117 runs, 75 balls, 23.40 average, 156 SR, & 5 dismissals.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 12, 44, 70, 75, & 42.

KKR vs LSG Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

  • Ramandeep Singh will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are a better team. Their bowling attack looks stronger than Lucknow Super Giants’. Expect KKR to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
KKR vs LSG
KKR vs LSG Dream11
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team

