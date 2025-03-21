KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The fresh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. These two share an old rivalry and also played in the inaugural game of IPL in 2008.

KKR tried retaining the core group that helped them win the title last season, but they have several new faces. The squad looks promising, with most bases covered, but the form of the main players will again dictate how far they go into the tournament.

Meanwhile, RCB begin their trophy hunt again in the 18th season with a well-refined unit and a new captain. Barring a few, the squad is new and stronger than the last edition, which must give them confidence going into IPL 2025.

KKR vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Rasikh Dar Salam

KKR vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kolkata has churned out some flattest tracks in the last few years and the trend may continue. The average first-innings score since 2024 has been 190, with pacers snaring 64.51% of wickets here. The flat surfaces have reduced the value of KKR spinners, but the new ball should move a bit. The team winning the toss should elect to field first, with around 185 being a fighting one.

Rain could be a spoilsport in the tournament opener, with showers predicted throughout the game hours. A shortened game or a complete washout can’t be ruled out.

Top Player Picks for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (KKR):

Despite his dwindling recent form, Quinton de Kock can be one to watch out for. He thrives on flat surfaces, where the ball comes nicely and there are a few better grounds than Kolkata for shot-making.

Quinton de Kock doesn’t have a fine record at Kolkata. He averages a mere 10.83 and has a 112.06 strike rate in six T20 innings at this venue.

Quinton de Kock must be cautious against Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hazlewood has dismissed him thrice in 29 balls, while Bhuvneshwar has got the better of him twice in 70 deliveries.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 16, 0, 5, 43, and 4.

Quinton de Kock will be a differential pick in this game. The odds are against him, but he can do well, especially while batting first.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer is among the popular picks for this game. He has been a consistent performer and has vast experience playing in Kolkata.

Venkatesh Iyer has 386 runs at an average of 27.57 and a 141.39 strike rate in 17 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer has done well against all RCB bowlers. He has never been dismissed against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya. While Yash Dayal dismissed him once, Venkatesh struck at 243.75 against them.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five T20 scores: 17, 38*, 27*, 22, and 16.

Harshit Rana (KKR):

Harshit Rana is a genuine wicket-taker. His chances of getting wickets will increase due to bowling in death overs.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL 2024 – 14 wickets, 20.78 average, and 9.14 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 18.40 average, and 8.90 economy rate.

RCB will have plenty of RHBs in their batting unit and Harshit can snare a few wickets.

Harshit Rana has 15 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 15.20 in 11 T20 innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 3/33, 2/24, 1/27, 2/34, and 3/24.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has been in sublime form. However, he can be dropped in a few GL teams as a bold move because spinners haven’t been as effective here in the last year.

Varun Chakravarthy has 24 wickets at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 15.16 in 16 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 15 wickets, 20.86 average, and 8.20 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL 2024: six wickets, 14.83 average, and 7.62 economy rate.

He has been more effective against the southpaws, but RCB won’t have many LHBs in their lineup.

Varun Chakravarthy’s previous five figures: 2/25, 2/28, 5/24, 2/38, and 3/23.

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt understands KKR and this venue better than most RCB players. He was with them last season and performed exceptionally well.

Phil Salt has 350 runs at an average of 50 and an 182.29 strike rate in eight innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Phil Salt has done well against most KKR bowlers in a short sample size. His only issue will be handling Varun Chakravarthy, but he has struck at 266.66 in six deliveries against the spinner.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 55, 23, 5, 4, and 0.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar will hold the key for RCB against a strong KKR spin attack. He has never been dismissed against Sunil Narine and has a 188.88 strike rate. Meanwhile, Varun dismissed him once in 12 deliveries and Patidar scored at run-a-ball against him.

Rajat Patidar’s interesting matchup will be against Andre Russell, who has removed him twice in four balls. However, he hasn’t been dismissed against other KKR bowlers.

Rajat Patidar has 164 runs at an average of 164 and a strike rate of 212.98 in two innings in Kolkata. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 81*, 66*, 28, 36, and 4.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):

There has always been some new-ball movement in Kolkata, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can exploit it. That makes him a threatening option for KKR, who already have a shaky top-three.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 15 wickets at an average of 26.26 and a 19.33 strike rate in 13 innings in Kolkata.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL 2024: seven wickets, 46.71 average, and 9.43 economy rate. Bhuveshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL 2024: four wickets, 51.50 average, and 9.22 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s previous five figures: 0/34, 2/30, 3/6, 0/26, and 1/1.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for obvious reasons. He consistently contributes with both bat and ball.

Sunil Narine has 559 runs at an average of 16.93 and a strike rate of 164.89 in 35 innings in Kolkata. He also has 70 wickets at an average of 19.95 and a strike rate of 18.91 in 58 innings at this venue.

Sunil Narine must be cautious against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has dismissed him twice in 33 balls. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya have removed him once each.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 12 wickets, 25.66 average, and 7.10 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 12 average, and 5.14 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 22*, 12*, 2, 1*, and 13. Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 1/34, 0/22, 2/20, 0/31, and 0/14.

Andre Russell (KKR):

Andre Russell is another veteran with vast experience playing in Kolkata. His improved bowling has made him a better option for captaincy.

Andre Russell has 957 runs at an average of 34.17 and an 189.13 strike rate in 37 innings in Kolkata. He also has 40 wickets at an average of 23.92 and a 15.67 strike rate in 42 innings at this venue.

Andre Russell has a fine record against most RCB bowlers. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed him twice, Russell has struck at a whopping 246.51 against him.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 17 wickets, 12.40 average, and 9.52 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL 2024: two wickets, 39.50 average, and 11.85 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 4, 0, 9, 3, and 3*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/27, 1/38, 1/15, and 0/27.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli is another obvious captaincy pick due to his consistency. The only issue is his prolonged absence from the shortest format. It will be interesting to see whether he can get into the T20 groove after retiring from T20Is last year.

Virat Kohli has 510 runs at an average of 39.23 and a strike rate of 130.10 in 16 innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Virat Kohli’s biggest threat will be Sunil Narine, who has dismissed him four times. While Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him only once, Kohli must be cautious against him too.

Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 76, 9, 0, 37, and 24.

KKR vs RCB Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

There are multiple reasons to drop Ramandeep Singh for this game. The biggest reason is his low batting order. He might score impactful runs but not enough for the fantasy team.

Ramandeep Singh might bat at No.7 and won’t get enough balls. Further, he won’t bowl much either due to so many options already.

Grand League Team for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have the upper hand due to their previous experience playing at this venue. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a solid unit and will challenge KKR hard. The winner will eventually be decided by which team bowls better. Expect KKR to win this.

