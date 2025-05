KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 53 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

KKR defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in their last encounter. They made a big first-innings total and bowled well to defend the total against a strong DC batting unit.

RR suffered a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 100 runs in their previous game. They were outplayed in all departments and crashed out of the tournament.

KKR vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

KKR vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Kolkata this season have been nice for batting, and expect another batting-friendly surface. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and the outfield will be quick. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Since it’s a day game, the new-ball movement won’t be pronounced. Hence, we can avoid powerplay specialists for this game.

Spinners will get some help in the middle overs. It has been a trend this season, and the day game will bring tweakers into play.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams. They have done the scoring for the side and will get the easiest conditions to bat.

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) DNP DNP DNP Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) 17 (13) 4* (3) 27 (16) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) 50 (36) DNB 26 (14) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) 14 (19) DNB 7 (5) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) 27* (13) DNB 44 (32) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) 17 (14) DNB 36 (25) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) 21 (15) DNB 17 (9) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) 1 (2) DNP DNP Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) 1* (2) DNB 0* (1) Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) DNB DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP 0 (2) DNP DNP Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) DNP DNP DNP Rahmanullah Gurbaz DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) 1* (3) 26 (12) Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 4-0-44-1 4-0-34-2 2-0-19-1 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 4-0-33-0 4-0-39-1 4-0-39-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 4-0-45-1 2-0-27-0 4-0-49-0 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 4-0-36-0 4-0-35-0 4-0-29-3 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-27-0 DNP DNP Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB 1-0-13-1 3-0-27-1 2-0-22-1 Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1 DNP DNP DNP Chetan Sakariya DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-39-0 DNP Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-27-1

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) 74 (52) 49 (19) 70* (40) 13 (6) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) DNP DNP DNP DNP Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) 39 (26) 22 (10) 32* (15) 16 (8) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) 8 (7) 28 (22) 4 (2) 9 (11) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) 6* (5) 47 (34) DNB 11 (11) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) 12 (7) 11 (8) DNB 0 (1) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB 3* (3) 12 (7) DNP 15 (9) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB 30 (27) Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 2 (9) Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) DNP DNP Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 2* (2) DNP DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB DNP Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (4) Vaibhav Suryavanshi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 34 (20) 16 (12) 101 (38) 0 (2) Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4* (9) Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-54-0 Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-35-2 4-0-47-1 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 4-0-32-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-49-1 4-0-42-0 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 4-0-55-1 4-0-45-2 4-0-33-1 DNP Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 4-0-26-1 2-0-36-0 DNP DNP Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 DNB 3-0-30-0 1-0-14-0 2-0-12-1 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 4-0-31-2 4-0-30-1 4-0-39-0 DNP Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-22-0 Yudhvir Singh DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-38-0 DNP Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0

Top Player Picks for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 183 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 138.63 in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. His issues start when the ball moves, but pacers won’t have enough assistance early on. Hence, he can maximise the powerplay.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz thrives on flat surfaces and will get one in Kolkata. His aggressive intent and field restrictions will further aid him.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s negative matchup is Maheesh Theekshana, who has dismissed him four times in 44 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 26, 1*, 1, 5, & 1.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 29 wickets at an average of 24.17 and a 16.68 strike rate in 21 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy will get ample assistance off the deck and will be RR’s biggest threat in this game. He has been bowling well this season, and his value increases in a day game.

Varun Chakravarthy has done well against most RR batters. Barring dismissing a few batters, he has not allowed any of them to score at a quick rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/39, 1/39, 0/33, 2/21, & 2/22.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. He is an aggressive batter and can utilise the powerplay.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been severe against speedsters, who won’t get enough assistance in Kolkata. Since he opens the innings, Vaibhav should at least get a quick start.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has an average of 44.50 and a 193.47 in the powerplay this season. Further, KKR speedsters haven’t been consistent with the new ball this season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s scores in IPL 2025: 0, 101, 16, & 34.

Jofra Archer (RR):

Jofra Archer has four wickets at an average of 31.25 and a 24 strike rate in four innings in Kolkata.

Jofra Archer will bowl in the death overs, where batters will go after him. Hence, his probability of taking wickets will increase.

Jofra Archer has done better against RHBs this season. KKR will have as many as five RHBs in their batting unit, and Archer can dismiss a few.

KKR’s batting unit hasn’t fired according to expectations. Most are vulnerable against hard lengths at high pace, and Archer has the ingredients to trouble them.

Jofra Archer’s previous five figures: 0/42, 1/49, 1/33, 1/32, & 2/32.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 KKR vs RR Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has 661 runs at an average of 17.86 and a 164.83 strike rate in 40 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 21.70 and a 19.97 strike rate in 63 innings at this venue.

Sunil Narine will open the innings, and new-ball bowlers won’t have enough help here, which should ease his job. Further, the deck will be flat, and the ball will come nicely on the willow.

Sunil Narine will get ample assistance off the deck. He will bowl in the middle overs, and the ball will turn and grip.

He has averaged better against LHBs this season, and RR’s batting lineup is laced with LHBs.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 27, 4*, 17, 5, & 44. Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 3/29, 0/35, 0/36, 2/14, & 3/13.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 463 runs at an average of 25.72 and a strike rate of 134.59 in 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane will bat in the top order and get nice batting conditions. He has been batting aggressively and can make a substantial score.

Ajinkya Rahane has an average of 96 and a 168.42 strike rate against pacers this season. Since speedsters won’t have enough help here, Rahane’s role will become easier.

However, Rahane must be cautious against spinners, against whom he averages 19.20 in IPL 2025. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him twice in eight balls.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 26, 50, 17, 20*, & 61.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 172 runs at an average of 34.40 and a 156.36 strike rate in six innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings and get the best conditions to bat. KKR bowlers haven’t been too effective in the powerplay, and Jaiswal can make the most of it.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has done well against all KKR bowlers. While the sample size is low, he has performed reasonably well.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 66 and a 132 strike rate against spinners this season. Hence, he is RR’s best against KKR’s quality spin attack.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in terrific form this season. He has been RR’s leading run-scorer and will thrive on a flat Kolkata deck.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 13, 70*, 49, 74, & 51.

KKR vs RR Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (RR):

Shimron Hetmyer has 14 runs at an average of 4.66 and a strike rate of 93.33 in three innings in Kolkata.

Shimron Hetmyer has issues against spinners and will bat in the middle order, where he will face ample spin overs. Hence, he can succumb to a low score.

Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer twice in ten balls. Further, Sunil Narine has also removed him once.

Shimron Hetmyer’s recent form has been poor. He hasn’t scored runs consistently and has been out of touch.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 0, 11, 12, 15*, & 9.

Grand League Team for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage. However, the Rajasthan Royals have a more consistent batting unit, even if they have not performed consistently. Their top order might be better suited to counter KKR’s bowling unit, so RR should win.

