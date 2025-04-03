KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams have two defeats in three games, and will be desperate to bounce back.
The reigning champions suffered an eight-wicket thrashing against Mumbai Indians in their previous game. The batting unit had a disastrous outing in Mumbai, getting bundled out for just 116, with none of the batters touching the 30-run mark.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Batting first, they too had a top order collapse before Aniket Verma smashed 74 off 41 to give them some hope. However, 163 was way below par as DC chased down the total with four overs to spare.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari
Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder
The pitches at Eden Gardens have been excellent for batting in recent times, much to the detriment of the home side as spinners have been rendered ineffective. The average first score at the ground since the start of the IPL 2024 reads 195.
The weather is likely to be partly cloudy but rain should not pose any threat. The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Quinton de Kock
|4 (5)
|97* (61)
|1 (3)
|Sunil Narine
|44 (26)
|DNP
|0 (2)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|56 (31)
|18 (15)
|11 (7)
|Venkatesh Iyer
|6 (7)
|22* (17)
|3 (9)
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|30 (22)
|DNB
|26 (16)
|Rinku Singh
|12 (10)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|Andre Russell
|4 (3)
|DNB
|5 (11)
|Ramandeep Singh
|6* (9)
|DNB
|22 (12)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Vaibhav Arora
|3-0-42-1
|4-0-33-2
|DNB
|Spencer Johnson
|2.2-0-31-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-14-0
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4-0-43-1
|4-0-17-2
|3-0-12-0
|Harshit Rana
|3-0-32-0
|4-0-36-2
|2-0-28-0
|Sunil Narine
|4-0-27-1
|DNP
|3-0-32-0
|Moeen Ali
|DNP
|4-0-23-2
|DNP
|Andre Russell
|DNB
|DNB
|2.5-0-35-2
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (11)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Sunil Narine (KKR)
Travis Head (SRH)
Quinton de Kock (KKR)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ramandeep Singh (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in four of the last five encounters but SRH will hold an edge in this game. SRH batters are in much better form while KKR have struggled badly.
