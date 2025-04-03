News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 3, 2025

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams have two defeats in three games, and will be desperate to bounce back.

The reigning champions suffered an eight-wicket thrashing against Mumbai Indians in their previous game. The batting unit had a disastrous outing in Mumbai, getting bundled out for just 116, with none of the batters touching the 30-run mark. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Batting first, they too had a top order collapse before Aniket Verma smashed 74 off 41 to give them some hope. However, 163 was way below par as DC chased down the total with four overs to spare. 

Probable KKR vs SRH Playing XI and Impact Players:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Wiaan Mulder

KKR vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

The pitches at Eden Gardens have been excellent for batting in recent times, much to the detriment of the home side as spinners have been rendered ineffective. The average first score at the ground since the start of the IPL 2024 reads 195. 

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy but rain should not pose any threat. The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScores
Quinton de Kock4 (5)97* (61)1 (3)
Sunil Narine44 (26)DNP0 (2)
Ajinkya Rahane56 (31)18 (15)11 (7)
Venkatesh Iyer6 (7)22* (17)3 (9)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi30 (22)DNB26 (16)
Rinku Singh12 (10)DNB17 (14)
Andre Russell4 (3)DNB5 (11)
Ramandeep Singh6* (9)DNB22 (12)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFigures
Vaibhav Arora3-0-42-14-0-33-2DNB
Spencer Johnson2.2-0-31-04-0-42-12-0-14-0
Varun Chakravarthy4-0-43-14-0-17-23-0-12-0
Harshit Rana3-0-32-04-0-36-22-0-28-0
Sunil Narine4-0-27-1DNP3-0-32-0
Moeen AliDNP4-0-23-2DNP
Andre RussellDNBDNB2.5-0-35-2

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScores
Abhishek Sharma24 (11)6 (6)1 (1)
Travis Head67 (31)47 (28)22 (12)
Ishan Kishan106* (47)0 (1)2 (5)
Nitish Reddy30 (15)32 (28)0 (2)
Heinrich Klaasen34 (14)26 (17)32 (19)
Aniket Verma7 (3)36 (13)74 (41)
Abhinav Manohar0 (1)2 (6)4 (6)
Pat Cummins0* (1)18 (4)2 (7)
Wiaan MulderDNPDNP9 (11)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFigures
Mohammed Shami3-0-33-13-0-37-13-0-31-0
Simarjeet Singh3-0-46-22-0-28-0DNP
Pat Cummins4-0-60-03-0-29-22-0-27-0
Abhishek Sharma2-0-17-02-0-20-03-0-27-0
Adam Zampa4-0-48-14-0-46-1DNP
Harshal Patel4-0-34-22-0-28-13-0-17-0
Wiaan MulderDNPDNP1-0-16-0
Zeeshan AnsariDNPDNP4-0-42-3

Top Player Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

  • Varun Chakravarthy has had a slow start to the season with three wickets in three games. 
  • His recent form has been incredible, having picked 63 wickets from just 34 innings in the last one year at a strike rate of 12.
  • Despite Eden Gardens pitches being batting friendly, he has taken 24 wickets from 16 innings in the last two years. 
  • Varun’s last five bowling innings: 0/12, 2/17, 1/43, 2/25, 2/28.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 

  • The South African power-hitter hasn’t exploded fully in the season but has struck 92 runs in 50 deliveries across three innings. 
  • Klaasen has amassed 2,750 runs in the format since 2023, with two hundreds and 19 fifties. 
  • He has a good record against KKR, having scored 181 runs at 45 average and 163 strike rate.
  • Klaasen’s last five innings: 32 (19), 26 (17), 34 (14), 76* (47), 13 (14).

Sunil Narine (KKR)

  • Sunil Narine scored 44 off 26 balls in the season opener against RCB and picked up one wicket. 
  • He had a poor outing in the last game against Mumbai Indians but his batting position and four bankable overs makes him a must pick.  
  • Narine’s last five batting innings: 0 (2), 44 (26), 22* (8), 12 (12), 2 (3).
  • Narine’s last five bowling innings: 0/32, 1/27, 1/34, 0/22, 2/20. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH) 

  • Travis Head has started the season well, scoring 136 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 191. 
  • He has two ducks against KKR but has smashed 75* in one innings. 
  • Head has amassed 1,395 runs in the last 12 months at an average of 42 and strike rate of 184. 
  • Head’s last five innings: 22 (12), 47 (28), 67 (31), 31 (14), 59 (23). 

Quinton de Kock (KKR) 

  • Quinton de Kock had a tough outing in Mumbai in the previous game but was superb against Rajasthan Royals. 
  • He hit an unbeaten 97 off 61 in Guwahati. 
  • QDK has scored 1,383 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months, averaging 29.42 and striking at 141. 
  • The left-hand batter has registered one hundred and 10 fifties in this period. 
  • De Kock’s last five innings: 1 (3), 97* (61), 4 (5), 16 (14), 0 (3).

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

  • Abhishek Sharma has had three low scores but a player of his quality can’t be counted out. 
  • He has smashed 1,315 runs in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an average of 32 while striking at 201. 
  • Abhishek has blasted three centuries and six half centuries in this period. 
  • His last five innings: 1 (1), 6 (6), 24 (11), 135 (54), 29 (19).   

KKR vs SRH Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

  • The KKR all-rounder comes too late in the batting order to make a significant contribution to your fantasy team. Which is why leaving him out would be a better option. 

Grand League Team for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction 

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in four of the last five encounters but SRH will hold an edge in this game. SRH batters are in much better form while KKR have struggled badly. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs SRH Predictions
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

KKR vs SRH top captaincy picks for match no. 15 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between KKR and SRH.
9:54 pm
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 2nd ODI Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 1, 2025
Sagar Paul

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

7:23 pm
Darpan Jain
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing XI: 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

April 1, 2025
Sagar Paul
LSG vs PBKS top captaincy picks for match 13 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 13 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 13 between LSG and PBKS.
April 1, 2025
Sandip Pawar
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

March 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.