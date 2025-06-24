LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 22 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Lyca Kovai Kings.

Match no. 22 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) squaring off at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.

Lyca Kovai Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost four out of five games in the tournament. They finally got off the mark in the recent fixture, beating Nellai Royal Kings by 67 runs. Suresh Lokeshwar smashed 90 off 57 before R Divakar took 3 for 16.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in the top half of the table with six points from five games. They have won three and lost two matches, most recently hammering Siechen Madurai Panthers by nine wickets. R Sai Kishore bagged 2 for 11 in four overs before Amit Sathvik blasted 71* off 36.

LKK vs ITT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Guru Raghavendran, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, P Bhuvaneswaran.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

LKK vs ITT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli usually produced competitive cricket with assistance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue in the shorter format reads 158.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 2% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Amit Sathvik (ITT)

Amit Sathvik hasn’t had a great season but found some form in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls.

He has scored 114 runs from five innings.

B Sachin (LKK)

B Sachin has hit three half centuries in his last eight TNPL matches.

He has made 51 and 38 in two of the innings this season.

Suresh Lokeshwar (LKK)

Suresh Lokeshwar has three fifties in his last seven TNPL matches.

He’s coming off a superb 90* off 57 in the previous game against Nellai Royal Kings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

M Shahrukh Khan hasn’t been at his best but remains a top captaincy pick for his dual skill set.

He has made 309 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 44 while striking at 168.

Shahrukh has also picked up eight wickets in these games at an economy of 8.19.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 338 runs at an incredible average of 84 and strike rate of 204.

He has hit four half centuries in the season, and is coming off a 40-run knock off 19 balls.

Raheja’s last five scores: 79, 65*, 74, 80, 40.

R. Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore was exceptional in the previous outing, snaring two scalps while conceding just 11 in four overs.

The left-arm spinner has taken seven wickets in the season at an economy of 5.65.

LKK vs ITT Player to Avoid

Madhava Prasad (LKK)

Madhava Prasad has managed only 44 runs from four innings and bats low in the batting order.

Grand League Team for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have been the better side in this competition compared to Lyca Kovai Kings. Tamizhans have multiple players in good form and will hold an edge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.