News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today
fantasy-cricket

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 24, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 22 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Lyca Kovai Kings.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today

Match no. 22 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) squaring off at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.

Lyca Kovai Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost four out of five games in the tournament. They finally got off the mark in the recent fixture, beating Nellai Royal Kings by 67 runs. Suresh Lokeshwar smashed 90 off 57 before R Divakar took 3 for 16.   

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in the top half of the table with six points from five games. They have won three and lost two matches, most recently hammering Siechen Madurai Panthers by nine wickets. R Sai Kishore bagged 2 for 11 in four overs before Amit Sathvik blasted 71* off 36. 

LKK vs ITT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Guru Raghavendran, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, P Bhuvaneswaran. 

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

LKK vs ITT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli usually produced competitive cricket with assistance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue in the shorter format reads 158.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 2% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction 

Amit Sathvik (ITT)

  • Amit Sathvik hasn’t had a great season but found some form in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls. 
  • He has scored 114 runs from five innings. 

B Sachin (LKK) 

  • B Sachin has hit three half centuries in his last eight TNPL matches.
  • He has made 51 and 38 in two of the innings this season. 

Suresh Lokeshwar (LKK)

  • Suresh Lokeshwar has three fifties in his last seven TNPL matches. 
  • He’s coming off a superb 90* off 57 in the previous game against Nellai Royal Kings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

M Shahrukh Khan (LKK) 

  • M Shahrukh Khan hasn’t been at his best but remains a top captaincy pick for his dual skill set. 
  • He has made 309 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 44 while striking at 168. 
  • Shahrukh has also picked up eight wickets in these games at an economy of 8.19.

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

  • Tushar Raheja is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 338 runs at an incredible average of 84 and strike rate of 204. 
  • He has hit four half centuries in the season, and is coming off a 40-run knock off 19 balls. 
  • Raheja’s last five scores: 79, 65*, 74, 80, 40. 

R. Sai Kishore (ITT)

  • R Sai Kishore was exceptional in the previous outing, snaring two scalps while conceding just 11 in four overs. 
  • The left-arm spinner has taken seven wickets in the season at an economy of 5.65. 

LKK vs ITT Player to Avoid

Madhava Prasad (LKK)

  • Madhava Prasad has managed only 44 runs from four innings and bats low in the batting order. 

Grand League Team for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 22 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction 

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 22 Playing XI Small League Team

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have been the better side in this competition compared to Lyca Kovai Kings. Tamizhans have multiple players in good form and will hold an edge. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction
LKK vs ITT Predictions
Lyca Kovai Kings
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between West Indies and Australia.
11:36 am
Sandip Pawar
CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction Semi Final 2

CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction Today Semi-Final 2 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

3:52 pm
Sagar Paul
RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction Semi Final 1

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Semi-Final 1 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

1:00 pm
Sagar Paul
CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 21

CSG vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 21 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Trichy Grand Cholas.
12:56 pm
Sandip Pawar
CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 20

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 20 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
June 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.