LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 22 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Lyca Kovai Kings.
Match no. 22 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) squaring off at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.
Lyca Kovai Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost four out of five games in the tournament. They finally got off the mark in the recent fixture, beating Nellai Royal Kings by 67 runs. Suresh Lokeshwar smashed 90 off 57 before R Divakar took 3 for 16.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in the top half of the table with six points from five games. They have won three and lost two matches, most recently hammering Siechen Madurai Panthers by nine wickets. R Sai Kishore bagged 2 for 11 in four overs before Amit Sathvik blasted 71* off 36.
Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Guru Raghavendran, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, P Bhuvaneswaran.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
The pitches in Tirunelveli usually produced competitive cricket with assistance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue in the shorter format reads 158.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 2% chance of precipitation.
Amit Sathvik (ITT)
B Sachin (LKK)
Suresh Lokeshwar (LKK)
M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
R. Sai Kishore (ITT)
Madhava Prasad (LKK)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have been the better side in this competition compared to Lyca Kovai Kings. Tamizhans have multiple players in good form and will hold an edge.
