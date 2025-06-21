LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 18 between Nellai Royal Kings and Lyca Kovai Kings.
Match no. 18 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). The Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli, will host the contest. Here, we take a look at the LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction.
Lyca Kovai Kings are pretty much out of the playoff race after losing four out of four games. Most recently, they lost to Trichy Grand Cholas by 14 runs. Chasing 169, B Sachin struck 38 off 26 but didn’t get any support. M Shahrukh Khan made 39 but took 36 deliveries.
Nellai Royal Kings are in a better position, having won two out of four games. They suffered a close defeat in the previous game against Siechem Madurai Panthers by 10 runs. Arun Karthik hit 67 off 43 to put the team in a winning position, but they could not chase 11 off the final two overs.
Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.
Nellai Royal Kings: D Santhosh Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian.
The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty balanced over the years. Bowlers get decent assistance here, making the matches more competitive. The average first innings score at this ground in T20 cricket stands at 157.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 6% chance of precipitation.
D Santhosh Kumar (NRK)
B Sachin (LKK)
V Yudheeshwaran (NRK)
Sonu Yadav (NRK)
Arun Karthik (NRK)
M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)
G Ajitesh (NRK)
Nellai Royal Kings have been in better form compared to Lyca Kovai Kings, who have failed to win a single game. Nellai will head into this game as favourites.
