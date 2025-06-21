LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 18 between Nellai Royal Kings and Lyca Kovai Kings.

Match no. 18 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). The Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli, will host the contest. Here, we take a look at the LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction.

Lyca Kovai Kings are pretty much out of the playoff race after losing four out of four games. Most recently, they lost to Trichy Grand Cholas by 14 runs. Chasing 169, B Sachin struck 38 off 26 but didn’t get any support. M Shahrukh Khan made 39 but took 36 deliveries.

Nellai Royal Kings are in a better position, having won two out of four games. They suffered a close defeat in the previous game against Siechem Madurai Panthers by 10 runs. Arun Karthik hit 67 off 43 to put the team in a winning position, but they could not chase 11 off the final two overs.

LKK vs NRK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.

Nellai Royal Kings: D Santhosh Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian.

LKK vs NRK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty balanced over the years. Bowlers get decent assistance here, making the matches more competitive. The average first innings score at this ground in T20 cricket stands at 157.

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 6% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

D Santhosh Kumar (NRK)

D Santhosh Kumar has scored 131 runs in four innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 156.

He blasted 73 off 36 in the earlier game against the Salem Spartans.

B Sachin (LKK)

B Sachin was superb in the previous outing, smashing 38 runs in 26 deliveries.

He has registered three half-centuries in his last seven TNPL matches.

V Yudheeshwaran (NRK)

V Yudheeshwaran has taken five wickets from three innings in the competition.

He took a three-wicket haul against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

Sonu Yadav offers a good all-round value and has been in top form.

He has claimed 18 wickets in the last nine TNPL matches at an economy of 8.02.

Sonu has also scored 174 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 164.

Arun Karthik (NRK)

Arun Karthik is coming off a superb knock, hitting 67 off 43 in the previous game.

He had scored 41 and 51 in the first two games.

He has made 419 runs in the last 11 innings at an average of 45 while striking at 146.

M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

M Shahrukh Khan remains a top captaincy candidate due to his multiple skills.

He has amassed 279 runs in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 175 while averaging 46.

Shahrukh has also taken 11 wickets in these games at an economy of 7.68.

LKK vs NRK Player to Avoid

G Ajitesh (NRK)

G Ajitesh has been in terrible form, managing only 11 runs from four innings.

Grand League Team for LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings have been in better form compared to Lyca Kovai Kings, who have failed to win a single game. Nellai will head into this game as favourites.

