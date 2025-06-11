LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Lyca Kovai Kings will face Siechem Madurai Panthers in the eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
Lyca Kovai Kings suffered a defeat in their last encounter against Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets. Batting first, they could only score 149/8 and later didn’t bowl well enough to defend the total.
Meanwhile, Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their previous fixture against Salem Spartans by six wickets. Batting first, they scored 164/6 but bowled poorly to allow the opponent to chase down the target in 18.4 overs.
LKK vs SMP Probable Playing XIs
Lyca Kovai Kings: Vishal Vaidhya, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth, Shahrukh Khan (c), Pradheep Vishal, Jitendra Kumar, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramalingam Rohit, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Impact Player: Govinth Ganesh
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balachander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Surya Anand S, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan
Impact Player: Karthik Meiyappan
LKK vs SMP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitches in Coimbatore have been balanced, with batters and bowlers coming equally into the game. Expect another nice batting surface, with some help for pacers early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.