LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Lyca Kovai Kings will face Siechem Madurai Panthers in the eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

Lyca Kovai Kings suffered a defeat in their last encounter against Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets. Batting first, they could only score 149/8 and later didn’t bowl well enough to defend the total.

Meanwhile, Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their previous fixture against Salem Spartans by six wickets. Batting first, they scored 164/6 but bowled poorly to allow the opponent to chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

LKK vs SMP Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Vishal Vaidhya, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth, Shahrukh Khan (c), Pradheep Vishal, Jitendra Kumar, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramalingam Rohit, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Impact Player: Govinth Ganesh

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balachander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Surya Anand S, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Impact Player: Karthik Meiyappan

LKK vs SMP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Coimbatore have been balanced, with batters and bowlers coming equally into the game. Expect another nice batting surface, with some help for pacers early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Balasubramaniam Sachin (LKK):

Balasubramaniam Sachin will bat at No.3. He is among the most consistent players in the tournament and can make another big score.

Balasubramaniam Sachin looked in nice touch in the previous game. He scored a fifty and was the highest run-getter for his team.

Balasubramaniam Sachin’s last five scores in TNPL: 51, 76*, 30, 63, & 12.

Andre Siddarth (LKK):

Andre Siddarth is another consistent run accumulator. He will bat at No.4 and knows how to score big.

Andre Siddarth scored 25 runs in the last fixture. He looks set for another reasonable score on a decent batting surface.

Andre Siddarth will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes, and Siddarth will get the nicest batting conditions.

Balachander Anirudh (SMP):

Balachander Anirudh will open the innings. He is a quality batter, capable of handling new-ball movement and can manage pacers.

Balachander Anirudh has been around for a while. He understands how to pace the innings and is among the best batters in the team.

Balachander Anirudh scored 23 runs in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 LKK vs SMP Prediction

Shahrukh Khan (LKK):

Shahrukh Khan is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He contributes with both bat and ball and can fetch ample points.

Shahrukh Khan was in fine form in the previous fixture. He scored 25 runs and took two wickets.

Shahukh Khan’s last five scores: 25, 13, 19, 57, & 6.

Ramalingam Rohit (LKK):

Ramalingam Rohit contributes with both bat and ball. He can fetch many points.

Ramalingam Rohit will bowl with the new ball and get some movement early on. That will increase his chances of taking wickets.

Ramalingam Rohit is also a handy batter. He bats in the lower order and can hit a few big shots.

Ramalingam Rohit’s previous five figures: 1/17, 0/9, 0/36, 0/7, & 3/33.

P Saravanan (SMP):

P Saravanan is another consistent performer in the league. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

P Saravanan will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes, and he can make a substantial score.

P Saravanan is also a handy bowler who can be used at various phases. He can snare a few wickets.

P Saravanan’s last five scores in TNPL: 8, 25, 22*, 6, & 0. P Saravanan’s previous five figures in TNPL: 1/6, 0/31, 0/23, 0/21, & 0/17.

LKK vs SMP Player to Avoid

Pradheep Vishal (LKK):

Pradheep Vishal might bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. Hence, his batting value will be low.

Pradheep Vishal won’t bowl much either. He might not fetch enough points.

Grand League Team for LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

The Lyca Kovai Kings appear to have a stronger squad. Their batting looks strong. Expect Lyca Kovai Kings to win.

