LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No. 26 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and Salem Spartans (SS) taking on each other. The contest will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul.
Lyca Kovai Kings lost their previous match to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning just once, and are currently at the bottom of the points table.
Salem Spartans lost their last match to Dindigul Dragons by two wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning three, and are currently placed fourth in the points table.
Lyca Kovai Kings XI: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Balasubramaniam Sachin, K Vishal Vaidhya, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan(c), Guru Raghavendran, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, P Bhuvaneswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan.
Salem Spartans XI: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek(c), Nidhish Rajagopal, R Kavin(w), Rajendran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Dev Rahul.
The pitch at NPR College Ground in Dindigul offers a fair balance between bat and ball, making it a good option for teams to consider bowling first.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C with a 51% chance of rain, which could affect play conditions.
Salem Spartans are expected to have the upper hand against Lyca Kovai Kings in this match.
