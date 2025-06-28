News
LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read
LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 26 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and Salem Spartans (SS) taking on each other. The contest will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Lyca Kovai Kings lost their previous match to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning just once, and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Salem Spartans lost their last match to Dindigul Dragons by two wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning three, and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

LKK vs SS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings XI: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Balasubramaniam Sachin, K Vishal Vaidhya, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan(c), Guru Raghavendran, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, P Bhuvaneswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan.

Salem Spartans XI: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek(c), Nidhish Rajagopal, R Kavin(w), Rajendran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Dev Rahul.

LKK vs SS TNPL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at NPR College Ground in Dindigul offers a fair balance between bat and ball, making it a good option for teams to consider bowling first.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C with a 51% chance of rain, which could affect play conditions.

Top Player Picks for LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Hari Nishanth (SS)

  • Hari Nishanth has scored 180 runs in six matches this season.
  • He is averaging 30 and has two fifties to his name.
  • Apart from his batting, he has also taken 2 wickets with the ball.

M Poiyamozhi (SS)

  • M Poiyamozhi has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches so far.
  • He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.
  • Except for the first game, he has taken at least one wicket in every other match.

Suresh Lokeshwar (LKK)

  • Suresh Lokeshwar has scored 166 runs in 6 matches this season.
  • He is averaging 33.20 so far.
  • His highest score is an unbeaten 90, which came in the match before the last one.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Nidhish S Rajagopal (SS)

  • Nidhish S Rajagopal has scored 230 runs in six matches so far.
  • He is averaging 38.33 this season.
  • He has hit three fifties in six innings.
  • In the last match, he scored 74 runs.

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

  • Shahrukh Khan has scored 173 runs in six matches so far.
  • He is averaging 34.60 this season.
  • He has one fifty to his name.
  • In the last match, he scored 19 runs.
  • He can also contribute with the ball and has taken three wickets this season.

M Mohammed (SS)

  • M Mohammed has taken 11 wickets in six matches so far.
  • He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.
  • In the match before that, he took 1 wicket and scored 28 not out.
  • He had also scored 28 not out in the match before that as well.
  • His best bowling figures this season are 4 for 20.

LKK vs SS Player to Avoid

Vishal Vaidhya (LKK)

  • Vishal Vaidhya can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Salem Spartans are expected to have the upper hand against Lyca Kovai Kings in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction
Lyca Kovai Kings
Salem Spartans
TNPL 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

