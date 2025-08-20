News
LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 22
fantasy-cricket

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 22 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 20, 2025
3 min read
LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 22

London Spirit (LNS) and Northern Superchargers (NOS) will feature in the 22nd match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at The Lord’s in London. Let’s look into the LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction.

London Spirit lost their previous match against Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

Northern Superchargers lost their previous match against Manchester Originals by 57 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two.

LNS vs NOS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Jamie Smith(w), David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall.

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Harry Brook(c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy.

LNS vs NOS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lord’s in London offers balanced pitches with some help for seamers and spinners. Of two matches so far, one was won batting first and the other batting second.

The temperature will be around 20°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Potts (NOS)

  • Matthew Potts has taken seven wickets in five matches in The Hundred 2025.
  • Picked up two wickets in the previous match.
  • Claimed three wickets in the game before that.

Harry Brook (NOS)

  • Harry Brook has scored 136 runs in five matches in The Hundred 2025.
  • Scored only 11 runs in the previous match.
  • His scores in the four innings before that were 31, 24, 45, and 25.

Daniel Worrall (LNS)

  • Daniel Worrall has taken six wickets in four matches in The Hundred 2025.
  • Picked up a wicket in the previous match.
  • Has taken at least one wicket in every match so far in the tournament.

Kane Williamson (LNS)

  • Kane Williamson has scored 120 runs in five matches so far.
  • His scores in the last four innings were 33, 45, 19, and 14.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (LNS)

  • David Warner has scored 165 runs in five matches in The Hundred 2025.
  • Despite low scores in the last two matches, he remains a strong pick.
  • Scored 71 and 70* in the two matches before that.

Mitchell Santner (NOS)

  • Mitchell Santner could be a good pick.
  • Has taken three wickets in three matches so far.
  • Scored 12 runs and picked up a wicket in the previous match.
  • In his first match of the season, scored 24 and claimed two wickets.

Zak Crawley (NOS)

  • Zak Crawley has accumulated 159 runs in five matches in The Hundred 2025.
  • Scored 16 runs in the previous match.
  • In the last four innings before that, he made 45, 29, 2, and 67*.

LNS vs NOS Top Differential Pick

David Miller (NOS)

  • David Miller has been picked by 13% of fantasy users.
  • Scored 38 runs in the previous match.

Grand League Team for LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 22

Small League Team for LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 22

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Northern Superchargers are likely to have an advantage over London Spirit in this match.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

