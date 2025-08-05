LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.

The Hundred 2025 men’s competition is set to kick off with a clash between London Spirit (LNS) and the defending champions Oval Invincibles (OVI). The season opener will take place at Lord’s, London.

London Spirit had finished at the bottom in the previous edition with just one win and seven defeats. They have new signings for this season with David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jamie Smith coming in the side.

Oval Invincibles clinched their second successive title last year. They defeated Southern Brave in the final after topping the league stage. They have brought in Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff, and Donovan Ferreira as their three overseas stars.

LNS vs OVI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, John Simpson (wk), Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Jafer Chohan.

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Miles Hammond, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

LNS vs OVI The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lord’s in London has been a balanced venue in the shorter format with something in it for bowlers. Batters can still put on big totals as the average first innings score of 172 suggests. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.

The weather forecast looks clear for this fixture with rain unlikely to pose any threat and the temperature around 15 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Jordan Cox (OVI)

Jordan Cox will bat in the top four for Oval Invincibles and will keep, making him a good fantasy pick.

Cox recently scored 342 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 38 and strike rate of 165.

Liam Dawson (LNS)

Liam Dawson is one of the best spinners in the country and offers batting value as well.

The left-arm spinner took 13 wickets in the T20 Blast at an economy of 7.09.

Kane Williamson (LNS)

Kane Williamson will bat in the top three, making him a good option to have.

The Kiwi batter recently scored 396 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 33 and strike rate of 139.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (LNS)

David Warner will be the anchor in the London Spirit side.

He recently blasted 75 not out in 30 deliveries in a MAX60 Caribbean fixture.

Will Jacks (OVI)

Will Jacks is a top captaincy option for his all-round skill set.

Jacks has been in terrific form, hitting a century and two half-centuries in the last three games.

He amassed over 500 runs in the T20 Blast and picked up seven wickets.

Sam Curran (OVI)

Sam Curran will bat at number three and bowl regularly for Oval Invincibles.

The all-rounder has over 500 runs in The Hundred at an average of 23 while picking 33 wickets with the ball.

LNS vs OVI Top Differential Pick

Donovan Ferreira (OVI)

Donovan Ferreira is picked by only around 20% of the fantasy players.

He is coming off good form, with 248 runs in Major League Cricket at 41 average and 213 strike rate.

Grand League Team for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles have smashed London Spirit in all of the previous five encounters. They have a better balance in their line-up with a strong batting unit and quality bowlers.

