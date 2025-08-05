LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.
The Hundred 2025 men’s competition is set to kick off with a clash between London Spirit (LNS) and the defending champions Oval Invincibles (OVI). The season opener will take place at Lord’s, London.
London Spirit had finished at the bottom in the previous edition with just one win and seven defeats. They have new signings for this season with David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jamie Smith coming in the side.
Oval Invincibles clinched their second successive title last year. They defeated Southern Brave in the final after topping the league stage. They have brought in Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff, and Donovan Ferreira as their three overseas stars.
London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, John Simpson (wk), Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Jafer Chohan.
Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Miles Hammond, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.
Lord’s in London has been a balanced venue in the shorter format with something in it for bowlers. Batters can still put on big totals as the average first innings score of 172 suggests. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.
The weather forecast looks clear for this fixture with rain unlikely to pose any threat and the temperature around 15 degrees Celsius.
Jordan Cox (OVI)
Liam Dawson (LNS)
Kane Williamson (LNS)
David Warner (LNS)
Will Jacks (OVI)
Sam Curran (OVI)
Donovan Ferreira (OVI)
Oval Invincibles have smashed London Spirit in all of the previous five encounters. They have a better balance in their line-up with a strong batting unit and quality bowlers.
